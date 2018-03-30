Paul Oakenfold @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (ASOT Stage)
- Robert Miles vs. Binary Finary vs. Liquid Soul & Zyce & Vini Vici ft. Solar Kid - The Children Of 1998 Come To Make Some Noise (Vini Vici Mashup)
- Liquid Soul & Alex M.O.R.P.H. vs. The Prodigy - The Journey vs. Breathe (Paul Oakenfold Mashup)
- Will Atkinson - Awake (WAIO Remix)
- w/ Underworld - Born Slippy
- ID - ID
- w/ Felix - Don't You Want Me
- Neelix - Expect What (2012 Edit)
- 2nd Phase - Hysteria
- Hi Profile - Angel
- w/ Faithless - God Is A DJ (Acapella)
- Sonic Entity & Starlab - Dream Engine
- w/ ID - ID
- Vandeta - Space Battle
- w/ Paul Oakenfold - Madagascar
- Killerwatts & WAIO - Wake Up (Symbolic Remix)
- w/ Faithless - Insomnia
- Space Cat - Mechanical Dream (Indra Remix)
- w/ Paul Oakenfold ft. Lizzy Land - Waterfall (Acapella)
