Paul Oakenfold @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (ASOT Stage)

  1. Robert Miles vs. Binary Finary vs. Liquid Soul & Zyce & Vini Vici ft. Solar Kid - The Children Of 1998 Come To Make Some Noise (Vini Vici Mashup)
  2. Liquid Soul & Alex M.O.R.P.H. vs. The Prodigy - The Journey vs. Breathe (Paul Oakenfold Mashup)
  3. Will Atkinson - Awake (WAIO Remix)
  4. w/ Underworld - Born Slippy
  5. ID - ID
  6. w/ Felix - Don't You Want Me
  7. Neelix - Expect What (2012 Edit)
  8. 2nd Phase - Hysteria
  9. Hi Profile - Angel
  10. w/ Faithless - God Is A DJ (Acapella)
  11. Sonic Entity & Starlab - Dream Engine
  12. w/ ID - ID
  13. Vandeta - Space Battle
  14. w/ Paul Oakenfold - Madagascar
  15. Killerwatts & WAIO - Wake Up (Symbolic Remix)
  16. w/ Faithless - Insomnia
  17. Space Cat - Mechanical Dream (Indra Remix)
  18. w/ Paul Oakenfold ft. Lizzy Land - Waterfall (Acapella)

