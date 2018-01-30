P!nk - Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken (Video ufficiale e testo)
P!nk - Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken testo
I will have to die for this I fear
There's rage and terror and there's sickness here
I fight because I have to
I fight for us to know the truth
There's not enough rope to tie me down
There's not enough tape to shut this mouth
The stones you throw can make me bleed
But I won't stop until we're free
Wild hearts can't be broken
No, wild hearts can't be broken
This is my rally cry
I know it's hard, we have to try
This is a battle I must win
To want my share is not a sin
There's not enough rope to tie me down
There's not enough tape to shut this mouth
The stones you throw can make me bleed
But I won't stop until we're free
Wild hearts can't be broken
No, wild hearts can't be broken
You beat me, betray me
You're losing, we're winning
My spirit above me
You cannot deny me
My freedom is burning
This broken world keeps turning
I'll never surrender
There's nothing, but a victory
There's not enough rope to tie me down
There's not enough tape to shut this mouth
The stones you throw can make me bleed
But I won't stop until we're free
Wild hearts can't be broken
No, wild hearts can't be broken
This wild heart can't be broken
Altro su #Pink
-
PubblicatoGuarda il video con l'esibizione live di Somewhere Over The Rainbow di Pink agli Oscar 2014.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoCon i suoi con 115 milioni di dollari Bey ha superato colleghe come Taylor Swift e Rihanna aggiudicandosi il titolo di cantante più ricca del reame!
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoLe pop star, oltre a concerti, parrucchieri, manager e palestre, spesso devono anche stare dietro ai propri pargoli: ecco la lista delle cantanti mamme più...
Guarda la galleryGossip
-
PubblicatoPer i live show dei Grammy 2014 si è esibita anche Pink con un medley "volante" di "Try" & "Give me a reason": guarda il video qui.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoPink avrebbe consigliato a Selena di chiudere definitivamente la propria relazione con Justin, e concentrarsi solo su se stessa, sulla sua carriera e sulla sua ...
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoPink all'anagrafe Alecia Beth Moore è famosa per il suo look intraprendente e molto spesso trasgressivo, guarda il suo lookbook su allsongs.tv
Guarda la galleryGossip
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs