P!nk - Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken (Video ufficiale e testo)

P!nk - Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken testo



I will have to die for this I fear

There's rage and terror and there's sickness here

I fight because I have to



I fight for us to know the truth



There's not enough rope to tie me down

There's not enough tape to shut this mouth

The stones you throw can make me bleed

But I won't stop until we're free

Wild hearts can't be broken

No, wild hearts can't be broken



This is my rally cry

I know it's hard, we have to try

This is a battle I must win

To want my share is not a sin



There's not enough rope to tie me down

There's not enough tape to shut this mouth

The stones you throw can make me bleed

But I won't stop until we're free

Wild hearts can't be broken

No, wild hearts can't be broken



You beat me, betray me

You're losing, we're winning

My spirit above me

You cannot deny me

My freedom is burning

This broken world keeps turning

I'll never surrender

There's nothing, but a victory



There's not enough rope to tie me down

There's not enough tape to shut this mouth

The stones you throw can make me bleed

But I won't stop until we're free

Wild hearts can't be broken

No, wild hearts can't be broken

This wild heart can't be broken