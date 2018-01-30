Home #Pink Video P!nk - Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken (Video ufficiale e testo)
P!nk - Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken (Video ufficiale e testo)

P!nk - Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

P!nk - Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken testo

I will have to die for this I fear
There's rage and terror and there's sickness here
I fight because I have to

I fight for us to know the truth

There's not enough rope to tie me down
There's not enough tape to shut this mouth
The stones you throw can make me bleed
But I won't stop until we're free
Wild hearts can't be broken
No, wild hearts can't be broken

This is my rally cry
I know it's hard, we have to try
This is a battle I must win
To want my share is not a sin

There's not enough rope to tie me down
There's not enough tape to shut this mouth
The stones you throw can make me bleed
But I won't stop until we're free
Wild hearts can't be broken
No, wild hearts can't be broken

You beat me, betray me
You're losing, we're winning
My spirit above me
You cannot deny me
My freedom is burning
This broken world keeps turning
I'll never surrender
There's nothing, but a victory

There's not enough rope to tie me down
There's not enough tape to shut this mouth
The stones you throw can make me bleed
But I won't stop until we're free
Wild hearts can't be broken
No, wild hearts can't be broken
This wild heart can't be broken

