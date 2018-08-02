Home #Project One Video Project One @ Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2018 (RED)
PROJECT ONE AT DEFQON.1 IN BIDDINGHUIZEN (NETHERLANDS) - JUN 24, 2018 - TRACKLIST / SETLIST

  • Project One - Maximum Force (Defqon.1 Anthem 2018)
  • Project One - ID
  • Headhunterz & Wildstylez - Project One (Sound Rush Remix)
  • Project One - The World Is Yours
  • Project One - Rate Reducer (Headhunterz Remix) (Live Edit)
  • Project One - One Without A Second
  • Project One - The Story Unfolds
  • Project One - It's An Edit
  • Project One - ID
  • Project One - Luminosity
  • Project One - Numbers (Wildstylez Remix)
  • Project One - Life Beyond Earth (Defqon.1 2018 Edit)
  • Project One - Maximum Force (Defqon.1 Anthem 2018)
  • Project One - Art Of Creation (Defqon.1 2018 Live Edit)
  • Project One - ID

