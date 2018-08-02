Project One @ Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2018 (RED)

PROJECT ONE AT DEFQON.1 IN BIDDINGHUIZEN (NETHERLANDS) - JUN 24, 2018 - TRACKLIST / SETLIST

Project One - Maximum Force (Defqon.1 Anthem 2018)

Project One - ID

Headhunterz & Wildstylez - Project One (Sound Rush Remix)

Project One - The World Is Yours

Project One - Rate Reducer (Headhunterz Remix) (Live Edit)

Project One - One Without A Second

Project One - The Story Unfolds

Project One - It's An Edit

Project One - ID

Project One - Luminosity

Project One - Numbers (Wildstylez Remix)

Project One - Life Beyond Earth (Defqon.1 2018 Edit)

Project One - Maximum Force (Defqon.1 Anthem 2018)

Project One - Art Of Creation (Defqon.1 2018 Live Edit)

Project One - ID

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo! ✩✩✩✩✩ ✩✩✩✩ ✩✩✩ ✩✩ ✩

Altro su #Project One