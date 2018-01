Purple Haze - Light Me Up (feat. BONUS check) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Purple Haze - Light Me Up (feat. BONUS check) testo



Darling, how have you been

As for me undone within'

I wanna feel your body drenched in adrenaline over mine

I wanna drink you like a wine

so please light me up, burn me down

I'll be your lantern oh

light me up, burn me up oh

I'll be your lantern oh ohhh

ohh ohhh oh .haaa

Darling, how have you been

As for me undone within'

I wanna feel your body drenched in adrenaline over mine

I wanna drink you like a wine

so please light me up, burn me down

I'll be your lantern oh

light me up, burn me up oh

I'll be your lantern oh 2ohhh

ohh ohhhh I'll be your lantern oh ohhh