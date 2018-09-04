Home #R3hab Video R3hab - Eyes Closed (Video ufficiale e testo)
R3hab - Eyes Closed (Video ufficiale e testo)

R3hab - Eyes Closed: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

R3hab - Eyes Closed testo

I'm waiting at the shore with my arms wide open
Wind blowing in my hair, let the sea salt soak in
Coming at me full force, do this with my eyes closed, yeah
Just like that, do it like that 'cause when I get shy
Slow motion in your backseat, baby
I'm down for wherever it takes me
I ride it like a wave
I ride it, I ride it like a wave
I ride it, I ride it
I'm down for wherever it takes me
I ride it like a wave
I ride it, I ride it like a wave
I ride it like a wave
I'm waiting at the shore with my arms wide open
Wind blowing in my hair, let the sea salt soak in
Coming at me full force, do this with my eyes closed, yeah
Just like that, do it like that 'cause when I get shy
We're rolling in your cherry-like Chevy
I'm down for wherever it takes me
I ride it like a wave
I ride it, I ride it like a wave
I ride it, I ride it
I'm down for wherever it takes me
I ride it like a wave
I ride it, I ride it like a wave
I ride it like a wave
I ride it like a wave

