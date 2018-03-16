R3hab - Hold Me (Video ufficiale e testo)

R3hab - Hold Me testo



I dont know who you are

He say i know you like i know my soul

Its a preception

Maybe i could love you like nobody loves

Lets see how far

We can take this

Without breaking hearts

We know we're made of

So what are we afraid of

We pretend we're not falling

You can't keep your hands off of me

You caught me without warning

You hold me

You hold me close enought to see

Right through me

I cant take my eyes off of you

You caught me without warning

You hold me, you hold me

You hold me

Wanna be where you are

Im drowning in my?

Im losing sleep

Its a preception

But i wish that you were lying next to me

Ill wait for your call

We know we're made of

So what are we afraid of

We pretend we're not falling

You can't keep your hands off of me

You caught me without warning

You hold me

You hold me close enought to see

Right through me

I cant take my eyes off of you

You caught me without warning

You hold me, you hold me

You hold me