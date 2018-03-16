R3hab - Hold Me (Video ufficiale e testo)
I dont know who you are
He say i know you like i know my soul
Its a preception
Maybe i could love you like nobody loves
Lets see how far
We can take this
Without breaking hearts
We know we're made of
So what are we afraid of
We pretend we're not falling
You can't keep your hands off of me
You caught me without warning
You hold me
You hold me close enought to see
Right through me
I cant take my eyes off of you
You caught me without warning
You hold me, you hold me
You hold me
Wanna be where you are
Im drowning in my?
Im losing sleep
Its a preception
But i wish that you were lying next to me
Ill wait for your call
We know we're made of
So what are we afraid of
We pretend we're not falling
You can't keep your hands off of me
You caught me without warning
You hold me
You hold me close enought to see
Right through me
I cant take my eyes off of you
You caught me without warning
You hold me, you hold me
You hold me
