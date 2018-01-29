R3hab - Lullaby (Video ufficiale e testo)

R3hab - Lullaby testo



[Verse]

Hypnotized, this love out of me

Without your air I can't even breathe

Lead my way out into the light

Sing your lu-lu-lu-lu-lullaby

Cherries in the ashtray

Take me through the day

I just gotta make you drunk in memory

See you at the party

As long as you're with me

Sleeping in my bathtub

But can wish you were late



[Chorus]

Keep me safe up in the clouds

'Cause I can't come raining down

Make the monsters sleep in my mind

Sing your lu-lu-lu-lu-lullaby



