R3hab - Lullaby (Video ufficiale e testo)

R3hab - Lullaby testo

[Verse]
Hypnotized, this love out of me
Without your air I can't even breathe
Lead my way out into the light
Sing your lu-lu-lu-lu-lullaby
Cherries in the ashtray
Take me through the day
I just gotta make you drunk in memory
See you at the party
As long as you're with me
Sleeping in my bathtub
But can wish you were late

[Chorus]
Keep me safe up in the clouds
'Cause I can't come raining down
Make the monsters sleep in my mind
Sing your lu-lu-lu-lu-lullaby

[Verse]
Hypnotized, this love out of me
Without your air I can't even breathe
Lead my way out into the light
Sing your lu-lu-lu-lu-lullaby
Cherries in the ashtray
Take me through the day
I just gotta make you drunk in memory
See you at the party
As long as you're with me
Sleeping in my bathtub
But can wish you were late

[Chorus]
Keep me safe up in the clouds
'Cause I can't come raining down
Make the monsters sleep in my mind
Sing your lu-lu-lu-lu-lullaby

