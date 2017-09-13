Radiohead - Karma Police (Video ufficiale e testo)

Radiohead - Karma Police testo



Karma police, arrest this man

He talks in maths

He buzzes like a fridge

He's like a detuned radio



Karma police, arrest this girl

Her Hitler hairdo is

Making me feel ill

And we have crashed her party



This is what you get

This is what you get

This is what you get when you mess with us



Karma Police

I've given all I can

It's not enough

I've given all I can

But we're still on the payroll



This is what you get

This is what you get

This is what you get when you mess with us



And for a minute there, I lost myself, I lost myself

And for a minute there, I lost myself, I lost myself



For for a minute there, I lost myself, I lost myself

For for a minute there, I lost myself, I lost myself

Phew, for a minute there, I lost myself, I lost myself





In the early version, the first verse went:

Karma police arrest this girl

She stares at me

As if she owns the world and

We have crashed her party