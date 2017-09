Radiohead - Lift (Video ufficiale e testo)

Radiohead - Lift testo



This is the place

Sit down, you're safe now

You've been stuck in a lift

We've been trying to reach you, Thom



This is the place

It won't hurt, it will not hurt



A smell of recognition

A face you barely loved

Empty all your pockets

'Cause it's time to go home



This is the place

Remembering all the things you always see



You've been stuck in a lift

In the belly of a whale

At the bottom of the ocean



A smell of recognition

A face you barely loved

Empty all your pockets

'Cause it's time to go home



Today is the first day of the rest of your days

So lighten up, squirt