Ran-D - Living for the Moment (Video ufficiale e testo)
Ran-D - Living for the Moment testo
The years went by
And we lost sight
Of the guys back then
We used to rule the night
And still I never will forget
Or will regret
Those times that we had
We were the kings of night
As we stood side by side
We used to rock the place until the early light
I remember how we sang along
To every song
Those times, they are gone
But still, I feel
I miss those days
We spent together
Yeah-yeah-yeah
Sometimes I wish I could turn back time
And be there once again
And in my head I see the pictures
Of how we used to be
So one thing will remain
'Cause I still love the memories of those days
We were young
Living for the moment
Never thinking about tomorrow
About the things to come
We were careless
Living for the music
Untouchable
'Cause we were sent together as one
We were strong
Depending on each other
It was us against the world
We played it by our rules
We were fearless
Living like a rebel
Unbreakable
'Cause we were sent together as one
Living for the moment
Back in the days
Altro su #Ran-D
-
PubblicatoRan-D - Zombie: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLe migliori frasi delle canzoni dei Fedez, sfoglia e crea le tue Lyricard con le tue citazioni preferite.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLeggi le migliori frasi delle canzoni di Benji & Fede: crea la tua citazione personalizzata e condividila subito!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLe più belle citazioni delle canzoni di Ed Sheeran in una gallery: guardala e scopri come creare le tue Lyricard.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLeggi e condividi tutte le migliori frasi dalle canzoni di Rocco Hunt. Crea la tua citazione personalizzata e inviala ai tuoi amici!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs