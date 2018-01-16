Ran-D - Living for the Moment (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ran-D - Living for the Moment testo



The years went by

And we lost sight

Of the guys back then

We used to rule the night

And still I never will forget

Or will regret

Those times that we had

We were the kings of night

As we stood side by side

We used to rock the place until the early light

I remember how we sang along

To every song

Those times, they are gone

But still, I feel

I miss those days

We spent together

Yeah-yeah-yeah

Sometimes I wish I could turn back time

And be there once again

And in my head I see the pictures

Of how we used to be

So one thing will remain

'Cause I still love the memories of those days

We were young

Living for the moment

Never thinking about tomorrow

About the things to come

We were careless

Living for the music

Untouchable

'Cause we were sent together as one

We were strong

Depending on each other

It was us against the world

We played it by our rules

We were fearless

Living like a rebel

Unbreakable

'Cause we were sent together as one

Living for the moment

Back in the days