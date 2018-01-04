Ran-D - Zombie (Video ufficiale e testo)
Ran-D - Zombie testo
Another head hangs lowly
Child is slowly taken
And the violence caused such silence
Who are we mistaken
But you see it's not me
It's not my family
In your head, in your
Head they are fighting
With their tanks and their bombs
And their bombs and their guns
In your head they are cryin'
In your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie
Hey, hey
What's in your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie
Hey, hey, hey, oh
What's in your head
Another mother's breakin'
Heart is taking over
When the violence causes silence
We must be mistaken
It's the same old theme since nineteen-sixteen
In your head they're still fightin'
With their tanks and their bombs
And their bombs and their guns
In your head, in your head they are dyin'
What's In your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie
Hey, hey
What's in your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie
Hey, hey, hey
What's In Your head
What's in your head
