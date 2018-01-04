Ran-D - Zombie (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ran-D - Zombie testo



Another head hangs lowly

Child is slowly taken

And the violence caused such silence

Who are we mistaken



But you see it's not me

It's not my family

In your head, in your

Head they are fighting

With their tanks and their bombs

And their bombs and their guns



In your head they are cryin'



In your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie

Hey, hey

What's in your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie

Hey, hey, hey, oh

What's in your head



Another mother's breakin'

Heart is taking over

When the violence causes silence

We must be mistaken



It's the same old theme since nineteen-sixteen



In your head they're still fightin'

With their tanks and their bombs

And their bombs and their guns

In your head, in your head they are dyin'



What's In your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie

Hey, hey

What's in your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie

Hey, hey, hey

What's In Your head

What's in your head