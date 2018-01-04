Home #Ran-D Video Ran-D - Zombie (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Ran-D - Zombie (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ran-D - Zombie: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

1 condivisione

Ran-D - Zombie testo

Another head hangs lowly
Child is slowly taken
And the violence caused such silence
Who are we mistaken

But you see it's not me
It's not my family
In your head, in your
Head they are fighting
With their tanks and their bombs
And their bombs and their guns

In your head they are cryin'

In your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie
Hey, hey
What's in your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie
Hey, hey, hey, oh
What's in your head

Another mother's breakin'
Heart is taking over
When the violence causes silence
We must be mistaken

It's the same old theme since nineteen-sixteen

In your head they're still fightin'
With their tanks and their bombs
And their bombs and their guns
In your head, in your head they are dyin'

What's In your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie
Hey, hey
What's in your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie
Hey, hey, hey
What's In Your head
What's in your head

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Ran-D

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs