Rita Ora - Girls (feat. Cardi B, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Her name is Lara, we learned a lot, ah
How to do it, like we do it, like we wanna
We just know, we just know
I ain't one sided, I'm open minded
I'm fifty-fifty and I'm never gonna hide it
You should know, eh
You should know, ay
All summer, we been in the 'Bu
'68 Chevy with nothing to do
Just rolling J's, kush lovin'
And last night, yeah, we got with the dude
I saw him, he was looking at you
So I said "Hey", kush lovin'
Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls
You know I tamed it, and then I named it
I put the lion in the cage and then
I laid with her all night (all night)
Her all night, yeah
I'm the hunter and she's the prey, yeah
I'm the thriller and the killer and the saviour
Up all night, we up all night, yeah
All summer, we been in the 'Bu
'68 Chevy with nothing to do
Just rolling J's, kush lovin'
Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls
She getting down with me, yeah
She getting down with me, yeah
She getting down with me, yeah
Oh, we can go up
She getting down with me, yeah
She getting down with me, yeah
She getting down with me, yeah
Rita, look, Cardi
Now I could be your lipstick just for one night (one night)
Girls just wanna have fun and have their funds right (yeah)
I mean, say my name, say my name, say my name
It tastes good, just rolling off your tongue, right?
I put this Mac on your lips, so pucker up
And we ain't never heard of you
'Cause you ain't done enough
And I don't gotta introduce myself (Cardi)
I'm too sexy, I seduce myself (Bardi)
Seven figure, never need a nigga
I steal your bitch, have her down with the scissor
Tonight I don't want a dog, I want a kitten
I might French a girl from Great Britain
Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls
She getting down with me, yeah
She getting down with me, yeah
She getting down with me, yeah (yeah)
She likes, she likes, aha
She getting down with me, yeah (yeah)
She getting down with me, yeah
She getting down with me, yeah
Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls
