Rita Ora - Girls (feat. Cardi B, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Rita Ora - Girls (feat. Cardi B, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX)



Her name is Lara, we learned a lot, ah

How to do it, like we do it, like we wanna

We just know, we just know



I ain't one sided, I'm open minded

I'm fifty-fifty and I'm never gonna hide it

You should know, eh

You should know, ay



All summer, we been in the 'Bu

'68 Chevy with nothing to do

Just rolling J's, kush lovin'

And last night, yeah, we got with the dude

I saw him, he was looking at you

So I said "Hey", kush lovin'



Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls



You know I tamed it, and then I named it

I put the lion in the cage and then

I laid with her all night (all night)

Her all night, yeah

I'm the hunter and she's the prey, yeah

I'm the thriller and the killer and the saviour

Up all night, we up all night, yeah



All summer, we been in the 'Bu

'68 Chevy with nothing to do

Just rolling J's, kush lovin'



Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls



She getting down with me, yeah

She getting down with me, yeah

She getting down with me, yeah

Oh, we can go up

She getting down with me, yeah

She getting down with me, yeah

She getting down with me, yeah



Rita, look, Cardi

Now I could be your lipstick just for one night (one night)

Girls just wanna have fun and have their funds right (yeah)

I mean, say my name, say my name, say my name

It tastes good, just rolling off your tongue, right?

I put this Mac on your lips, so pucker up

And we ain't never heard of you

'Cause you ain't done enough

And I don't gotta introduce myself (Cardi)

I'm too sexy, I seduce myself (Bardi)

Seven figure, never need a nigga

I steal your bitch, have her down with the scissor

Tonight I don't want a dog, I want a kitten

I might French a girl from Great Britain



Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls



She getting down with me, yeah

She getting down with me, yeah

She getting down with me, yeah (yeah)

She likes, she likes, aha

She getting down with me, yeah (yeah)

She getting down with me, yeah

She getting down with me, yeah



Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls