Robin Schulz - I Believe I'm Fine (Video ufficiale e testo)
Robin Schulz - I Believe I'm Fine testo
No you don't need it as much as you used to, do you?
You didn't think that I noticed it, did you? But I did, yeah
Your love it has a way, has a way, pulling me apart at the seams
And I don't believe that you're leaving, 'cause
Remember when it was me
That held you high when you lonely
The guy you call when you're down
Remember when it was only
Me, You want on the line
The one I trusted to know me
The one I can't tell a lie
And if I keep it repeating
Maybe I believe I'm fine
Maybe I believe I'm alright
Maybe I believe I'm fine
Maybe I believe I'm alright
Maybe I believe I'm fine
Maybe I believe I'm alright
Maybe I believe I'm fine
Maybe I believe I'm alright
Right right yeah
(Believe it, I need your love)
(Believe it, You used to have)
(Believe it, I need your love)
(You don't remember my love)
You never answer the questions I ask you, that's on you
And I never question the answers you give me, but I should
Yeah! Lovin' as a way, as a way
Which makes me forget all my senses
That I don't believe that you're leaving then
Remember when it was me
Held you high when you're lonely
The guy you call when you down
Remember when it was only
Me, You want on the line
The one I trusted to know me
The one I can't tell a lie
And if I keep it repeating
Maybe I believe I'm fine
Maybe I believe I'm alright
Maybe I believe I'm fine
Maybe I believe I'm alright
Maybe I believe I'm fine
Maybe I believe I'm alright
Maybe I believe I'm fine
Maybe I believe I'm alright
Right right yeah
(Believe it, I need your love)
(Believe it, You used to have)
(Believe it, I need your love)
(You don't remember my love)
Where did you go when you gone and I need you (I need your love)
You don't remember my love like you used to (you used to have)
Where did you go when you gone and I need you (I need your love)
You don't remember my love
Remember when it was me
That held you high when you lonely
The guy you call when you're down
Remember when it was only
Me, You want on the line
The one I trusted to know me
The one I can't tell a lie
And if I keep it repeating
Maybe I believe I'm fine
(Believe it, I need your love)
(Believe it, You used to have)
(Believe it, I need your love)
(You don't remember my love)
