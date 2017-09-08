Robin Schulz - I Believe I'm Fine (Video ufficiale e testo)

Robin Schulz - I Believe I'm Fine testo



No you don't need it as much as you used to, do you?

You didn't think that I noticed it, did you? But I did, yeah

Your love it has a way, has a way, pulling me apart at the seams

And I don't believe that you're leaving, 'cause



Remember when it was me

That held you high when you lonely

The guy you call when you're down

Remember when it was only

Me, You want on the line

The one I trusted to know me

The one I can't tell a lie

And if I keep it repeating



Maybe I believe I'm fine

Maybe I believe I'm alright

Maybe I believe I'm fine

Maybe I believe I'm alright

Maybe I believe I'm fine

Maybe I believe I'm alright

Maybe I believe I'm fine

Maybe I believe I'm alright

Right right yeah



(Believe it, I need your love)

(Believe it, You used to have)

(Believe it, I need your love)

(You don't remember my love)



You never answer the questions I ask you, that's on you

And I never question the answers you give me, but I should

Yeah! Lovin' as a way, as a way

Which makes me forget all my senses

That I don't believe that you're leaving then



Remember when it was me

Held you high when you're lonely

The guy you call when you down

Remember when it was only

Me, You want on the line

The one I trusted to know me

The one I can't tell a lie

And if I keep it repeating



Maybe I believe I'm fine

Maybe I believe I'm alright

Maybe I believe I'm fine

Maybe I believe I'm alright

Maybe I believe I'm fine

Maybe I believe I'm alright

Maybe I believe I'm fine

Maybe I believe I'm alright

Right right yeah



(Believe it, I need your love)

(Believe it, You used to have)

(Believe it, I need your love)

(You don't remember my love)



Where did you go when you gone and I need you (I need your love)

You don't remember my love like you used to (you used to have)

Where did you go when you gone and I need you (I need your love)

You don't remember my love



Remember when it was me

That held you high when you lonely

The guy you call when you're down

Remember when it was only

Me, You want on the line

The one I trusted to know me

The one I can't tell a lie

And if I keep it repeating



Maybe I believe I'm fine



(Believe it, I need your love)

(Believe it, You used to have)

(Believe it, I need your love)

(You don't remember my love)