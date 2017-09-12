Sam Feldt - Yes (feat. Akon) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Sam Feldt - Yes (feat. Akon) testo



Your body's tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes

Your eyes are tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes



Don't give it to me easy, make me work a little (ohh woh woh woh woh)

We move aside, aside and you work the middle (ohh woh woh woh woh)

That was one word to describe your ways

It's a co-co-colored cartouche

I'm a teapot, come on, blow the kettle (blow the kettle)



I see the trouble that you're trying to make

I see you're doing what your lips won't say

Baby, I ain't gettin' in your way, in your way



Your body's tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes

Your eyes are tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes

So you don't have to say words to me

No, you don't have to say

Your body's tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes



If you say you can't do it then you better do it (ohh woh woh woh woh)

'Cause I'ma take your word, I'ma hold you to it (ohh woh woh woh woh)

Soon as you start steppin' in the place

You put all my other girls to shame

Now I already know who I'm leavin' with



I see the trouble that you're trying to make

I see you're doing what your lips won't say

Baby, I ain't gettin' in your way, in your way



Your body's tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes

Your eyes are tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes

So you don't have to say words to me

No, you don't have to say

Your body's tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes



I see the trouble that you're trying to make

I see you're doing what your lips won't say

Baby, I ain't gettin' in your way, in your way



Your body's tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes

Your eyes are tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes

So you don't have to say words to me

No, you don't have to say

Your body's tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes



Tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes

Your eyes are tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes