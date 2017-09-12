Sam Feldt - Yes (feat. Akon) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Your body's tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes
Your eyes are tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes
Don't give it to me easy, make me work a little (ohh woh woh woh woh)
We move aside, aside and you work the middle (ohh woh woh woh woh)
That was one word to describe your ways
It's a co-co-colored cartouche
I'm a teapot, come on, blow the kettle (blow the kettle)
I see the trouble that you're trying to make
I see you're doing what your lips won't say
Baby, I ain't gettin' in your way, in your way
Your body's tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes
Your eyes are tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes
So you don't have to say words to me
No, you don't have to say
Your body's tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes
If you say you can't do it then you better do it (ohh woh woh woh woh)
'Cause I'ma take your word, I'ma hold you to it (ohh woh woh woh woh)
Soon as you start steppin' in the place
You put all my other girls to shame
Now I already know who I'm leavin' with
I see the trouble that you're trying to make
I see you're doing what your lips won't say
Baby, I ain't gettin' in your way, in your way
Your body's tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes
Your eyes are tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes
So you don't have to say words to me
No, you don't have to say
Your body's tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes
I see the trouble that you're trying to make
I see you're doing what your lips won't say
Baby, I ain't gettin' in your way, in your way
Your body's tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes
Your eyes are tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes
So you don't have to say words to me
No, you don't have to say
Your body's tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes
Tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes
Your eyes are tellin' me yes, tellin' me yes
