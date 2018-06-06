Selena Gomez - Back to You (Video ufficiale e testo)

Selena Gomez - Back to You testo



Took you like a shot

Thought that I could chase you with a cold evening

Let a couple years water down how I'm feeling about you



And every time we talk

Every single word builds up to this moment

And I gotta convince myself

I don't want it even though I do



You could break my heart in two

But when it heals, it beats for you

I know it's forward but it's true



I wanna hold you when I'm not supposed to

When I'm lying close to someone else

You're stuck in my head and I can't get you out of it

If I could do it all again

I know I'd go back to you

I know I'd go back to you

I know I'd go back to you



We never got it right

Playing and replaying old conversations

Overthinking every word and I hate it

‘Cause it's not me

And what's the point in hiding

Everybody knows that we got unfinished business

And I regret it if I didn't say this isn't what it could be



You could break my heart in two

But when it heals, it beats for you

I know it's forward but it's true



I wanna hold you when I'm not supposed to

When I'm lying close to someone else

You're stuck in my head and I can't get you out of it

If I could do it all again

I know I'd go back to you

I know I'd go back to you



I'd go back to you

I'd go back to you

What was there, wasn't sure

But I'd go back to you

I know I'd go back to you



You can break my heart in two

But when it heals, it beats for you

I know it's forward but it's true

Won't lie, I'd go back to you

You know, my thoughts are running loose

It's just a thing you make me do

And I could fight, but what's the use

I know I'd go back to you



I wanna hold you when I'm not supposed to

When I'm lying close to someone else

You're stuck in my head and I can't get you out of it

If I could do it all again

I know I'd go back to you



I'd go back to you

I'd go back to you

I know I'd go back to you

I'd go back to you

I'd go back to you

I know I'd go back to you