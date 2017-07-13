Selena Gomez - Fetish (feat. Gucci Mane) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Selena Gomez - Fetish (feat. Gucci Mane) testo



Take it or leave it

Baby take it or leave it

But I know you won't leave it

'Cause I know that you need it, ah

Look in the mirror

When I look in the mirror

Baby I see it clearer

Why you wanna be nearer, ah

I'm not surprised

I sympathize, ah

I can't deny

Your appetite, ah

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

Reaching your limit

Say you're reaching your limit

Going over your limit

But I know you can't quit it, ah

Something about me

Got you hooked on my body

Take you over and under

And twisted up like origami, ah

I'm not surprised

I sympathize

I can't deny

Your appetite

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

The way you walk, the way you talk

I blame you 'cause it's all your fault

Ya playin' hard, don't turn me off

Ya acting hard, but I know you soft

You my fetish, I'm so with it

All these rumors being' spread

Might as well go 'head and whip it

'Cause they sayin' we already did it, ha

Call on Gucci if you ever need and

I'll be South Beach in the drop top gleamin'

Order diamonds, Aquafina

Just need you in a blue bikini

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love, haha