Sensation: The Final 2017
Mr. White @ Sensation Amsterdam 2017
- Cygnus X - Superstring (Orchestral Version)
- Fatboy Slim - Right Here, Right Now (Orchestral Version)
- Soul Central ft. Kathy Brown - Strings Of Life (Orchestral Version)
- Brainbug - Nightmare (Orchestral Version)
- Energy 52 - Cafe Del Mar (Orchestral Version)
- Kölsch - Grey (Orchestral Version)
- Paul Kalkbrenner ft. Fritz Kalkbrenner - Sky And Sand (Orchestral Version)
- Disclosure - You & Me (Orchestral Version)
- ID - ID
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano @ Sensation Amsterdam 2017
- Pryda - Glimma
- Mark Knight & Harry Romero & Chus & Ceballos ft. Cevin Fisher - The Machines
- Chus & Ceballos & Rafa Barrios ft. Cari Golden - Now Or Never
- Dario Nuñez & Javi Colina - Las Puertas Del Cielo
- Dean Mason - Addicted
- ID - ID
- ID - ID
- Tiko's Groove ft. Mendonça do Rio - Para Sambar (ID Remix)
- Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano - Horny Bounce
- Brian Cross ft. Vein & IAM CHINO & Two Tone - Faces & Lighters (Tom Staar Remix)
- Kungs vs. Cookin' On 3 Burners ft. Kylie Auldist - This Girl
- Leroy Styles vs. Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano vs. Masters At Work - Karusell vs. Work (Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Edit)
- Kryder - MTV
- Kryder & Roland Clark - Unity (Sensation Chile Anthem 2017)
- w/ Sebastien Benett - Let Me See Those Hands (Acapella)
- Philippe B. vs. Todd Terry - Can You Feel It (Can You Party)
- Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano & Eddie Thoneick - Drums Of Tobago
- Nico De Andrea - Ville
- Armin van Buuren & Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano - You Are
- Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe vs. Willem De Roo - Great Spirit vs. Hyperdrive (Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Mashup)
- Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano ft. Clara Mae - The One That Got Away (Mednas Remix)
- PiZetta ft. Reagadelica - Klezmer (AKA AKA & Thalstroem Remix)
- Kryder & Eddie Thoneick - The Chant
- Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano & DubVision vs. Kepler - Triton (Dance Valley 2013 Anthem) vs. Nobody Told Me (Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Mashup)
- Bob Marley vs. Norman Doray & Chocolate Puma - Three Little Birds vs. Filtré (Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Mashup)
Fedde Le Grand @ Sensation 'The Final' Amsterdam 2017
- Daft Punk - Aerodynamic
- w/ Daft Punk - One More Time (Acapella)
- D.H.S. - House Of God
- ID - ID
- Dalfie - Something For Your Mind
- ID - ID
- Soup - New York - London - Paris - Chicago
- Switch - A Bit Patchy
- ID - ID
- w/ Run DMC - Here We Go (Acapella)
- ID - ID
- Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers - Get Lucky (eSQUIRE Bootleg)
- Stardust - Music Sounds Better With You
- Fedde Le Grand & Ida Corr - Let Me Think About It
- Fedde Le Grand ft. Mr. V - Back & Forth (Fedde Le Grand Future Funk Remix)
- Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano & DubVision - Triton (Dance Valley 2013 Anthem)
- w/ Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams
- Armand Van Helden ft. Duane Harden - You Don't Know Me
- Drake - Passionfruit
- ID - ID
- Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ - Lean On
- ID - ID
- Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You (Major Lazer Remix)
- Fedde Le Grand - Rhythm Of The Night (Club Mix)
- ID - ID
- w/ Benny Benassi pres. The Biz - Satisfaction (Acapella)
- Fedde Le Grand & Sultan & Ned Shepard - No Good
- Faithless - Insomnia
- w/ Deepswing - In The Music (Acapella)
- Grooveyard - Mary Go Wild (Nicky Romero Remix)
- ID - ID
- Fedde Le Grand - Put Your Hands Up For Detroit (Fedde Le Grand 2016 Mix)
- w/ ID - ID
- Speedy J - Pullover
- Underworld - Born Slippy
- Warp Brothers vs. Aquagen - Phatt Bass
- ID - ID
- w/ Fatboy Slim - Praise You (Acapella)
- Nari & Milani & Maurizio Gubellini & Delayers vs. Otto Knows vs. OneRepublic - Million Atoms To Apologize (Hardwell vs. Thomas Gold Edit)
- The Chemical Brothers - Hey Boy, Hey Girl
- Tocadisco - Morumbi
- One Phat Deeva - In And Out Of My Life
- Marco V - Simulated (Radion6 Remix)
- Ned Shepard - A Fine Balance (Jerome Isma-Ae Remix)
- w/ Moby - Natural Blues (Acapella)
- Wippenberg - Pong
- w/ The Prodigy - Smack My Bitch Up (Acapella)
- Energy 52 - Cafe Del Mar
- w/ Fatboy Slim - Right Here, Right Now (Acapella)
- ID - ID
- Paul Kalkbrenner ft. Fritz Kalkbrenner - Sky And Sand
- Fedde Le Grand vs. M.A.N.D.Y. & Booka Shade vs. Justice & Simian - Body Metrum Friends (Arno Cost Bootleg)
- Age Of Love - The Age Of Love (Jam & Spoon Watch Out For Stella Remix)
- Red Carpet - Alright
- Fedde Le Grand vs. Ian Carey - Keep On Rising
- Cygnus X - Superstring (Rank 1 Remix)
Hardwell @ Sensation 'The Final' Amsterdam 2017
- Hardwell - Hardwell Is In The House 2017 Intro
- w/ Hardwell - ID
- Mark Knight & Funkagenda - Man With The Red Face (Hardwell Remix)
- Sunstars - ID
- w/ Wildchild - Renegade Master (Acapella)
- Armin van Buuren vs. The Ultimate Seduction - The Ultimate Seduction
- NWYR - Voltage
- w/ Hardwell ft. Amba Shepherd - Apollo (Acapella)
- w/ Hardwell & W&W ft. Fatman Scoop - Don't Stop The Madness (Acapella)
- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Dash Berlin Rework)
- Jewelz & Sparks vs. Seth Hills vs. Hardwell & Austin Mahone vs. Maddix & KEVU - Crank vs. Raise Your Hands vs. Spaceman vs. Creatures Of The Night vs. Bang (Hardwell 2017 AFP Mashup)
- Armin van Buuren & W&W - If It Ain't Dutch
- w/ Southside Spinners - Luvstruck
- Olly James & Maddix - Invictus
- w/ Knife Party - LRAD (Everybody In The Club Acapella)
- w/ Jordan & Baker - Explode (W&W Remix)
- JAY Z ft. Mr. Hudson & Steve Forte Rio vs. Quintino vs. Disco Fries ft. Fatman Scoop vs. Deorro & J-Trick - Forever Young vs. Work It vs. Volume vs. Rambo (Hardwell Mashup)
- Nirvana vs. ID vs. Hardwell & W&W - Smells Like Teen Spirit vs. ID vs. Get Down (Hardwell Mashup)
- w/ Chuckie & Hardwell ft. MC Ambush - Move It 2 The Drum (Acapella)
- w/ Willem De Roo vs. Exis - Hyperdrive vs. The Count (Armin van Buuren Mashup)
- Hardwell & W&W vs. Mightyfools vs. Zedd & Lucky Date - Live The Night vs. Footrocker vs. Fall Into The Sky (Hardwell Mashup)
- Michael Jackson - Smooth Criminal (Ummet Ozcan Remix)
- Hardwell & Armin van Buuren - Off The Hook (Mark Sixma Remix)
- w/ Paul Oakenfold & Cassandra Fox - Touch Me (Acapella)
- w/ Chuckie - Who's Ready To Jump (Acapella)
- Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400 (W&W Bootleg)
- Cygnus X & Ummet Ozcan vs. Rozalla - Superstring vs. Everybody's Free (Ummet Ozcan Smashup)
- Armin van Buuren vs. Human Resource - Dominator (Armin van Buuren Festival Mix)
- Chuckie - Who's Ready To Jump (Chuckie Jump Around Bootleg)
- w/ Quintino & Hardwell vs. DJ Kool - Let Me Clear My Scorpion (Henry Fong Mashup)
- VINAI ft. Harrison vs. David Guetta & GLOWINTHEDARK vs. DJ Snake & W&W - The Wave vs. Ain't A Party vs. Propaganda (Hardwell Mashup)
- Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - In The Name Of Love (W&W Bootleg)
- Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit
- w/ Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit (Wildstylez Remix)
Tiësto @ Sensation 'The Final' Amsterdam 2017
- Tiësto & KSHMR ft. VASSY - Secrets
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & MOGUAI - Mammoth (Dzeko Bootleg)
- John Christian - The Grimm
- Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Ummet Ozcan Remix)
- Afrojack & Kryder & Tom Staar vs. Deniz Koyu & Zedd vs. Starkillers & Alex Kenji & Alesso - Can't Stop The Pressure Spectrum (Dzeko & Torres Longest Edit Ever Edit)
- Alesso & Sebastian Ingrosso vs. Otto Knows vs. Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl & Axwell ft. Georgi Kay - Calling vs. Million Voices vs. In My Mind (Dzeko Edit)
- Tiësto ft. Christian Burns - In The Dark (ID Remix)
- Delerium ft. Sarah McLachlan - Silence (ID Remix)
- Tiësto - Lethal Industry (Adrena Line Edit)
- John Christian - Flight 643
- Tiesto vs. Junkie Kid & Shelboy - Traffic Shock (Christopher Ramirez Mashup)
- DJ KUBA & NEITAN & Nicci vs. Icona Pop & Charlie XCX - Drop The Beat vs. I Love It (Chunky Dip & Jesse James Mashup)
- Dzeko - Maria
- Tiësto & Sevenn - BOOM
- Oliver Heldens - Gecko
- Nora En Pure - Tears In Your Eyes
- Tiësto ft. Michel Zitron - Red Lights
- Miley Cyrus - Malibu (Tiësto Remix)
- Avicii - Levels
- Robin Schulz ft. James Blunt - OK (Radiology Remix)
- Dzeko & Torres ft. Delaney Jane - L'amour Toujours (Tiësto Edit)
- Reece Low & SCNDL - Sprungkraft
- DJ Jean - The Launch (Olly James Remix)
- w/ Mightyfools - Footrocker (Get Your, Get Your Hands Up Acapella)
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem)
Axwell Λ Ingrosso @ Sensation 'The Final' Amsterdam 2017
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kinnda - How Do You Feel Right Now
- Tom Swoon & Teamworx vs. The Game & Skrillex - Atom vs. El Chapo (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- Axwell - Barricade
- D.O.D - Sixes
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Pharrell Williams - Dream Bigger
- w/ Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You
- D.O.D & Afrojack vs. Sebastian Ingrosso vs. The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk vs. The Temper Trap & Axwell & Dirty South - Taking You Back vs. Dark River vs. I Feel It Coming vs. Sweet Disposition (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Salem Al Fakir - More Than You Know
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kid Ink - I Love You
- w/ Steve Aoki ft. Wynter Gordon - Ladi Dadi (Tommy Trash Instrumental Mix)
- Sebastian Ingrosso vs. Alesso vs. The Source & Candi Staton vs. Whitney Houston vs. Guns N' Roses - Laktos vs. Calling vs. You Got The Love vs. I Wanna Dance With Somebody vs. Sweet Child O' Mine (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Pusha-T - This Time (NC Edit)
- w/ Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Salem Al Fakir & Vincent Pontare - Something New
- Swedish House Mafia & Knife Party feat. ADL vs. Axwell Λ Ingrosso feat. Pharrell Williams vs. Skrillex & Rick Ross vs. Garmiani - Antidote vs. One vs. Dream Bigger vs. Purple Lamborghini (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- Quintino - Carnival
- w/ Kendrick Lamar - Humble
- Steve Angello & Laidback Luke vs. Benny Benassi - Be Satisfied (Swedish House Mafia Bootleg)
- Swedish House Mafia - Greyhound
- Sebastian Ingrosso & Salvatore Ganacci ft. Bunji Garlin - Ride It
- w/ Skrillex & MUST DIE! - VIP's (Acapella)
- Swedish House Mafia & John Martin vs. DubVision vs. Worakls vs. Alesso & OneRepublic - Don't You Worry Child vs. Turn It Around vs. Adagio For Square vs. If I Lose Myself (Axwell Mashup)
- Hans Zimmer - Cornfield Chase (Interstellar OST)
- w/ Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash ft. John Martin vs. The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk - Reload vs. Starboy (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso & Salem Al Fakir vs. Swedish House Mafia & John Martin vs. Europe - On My Way vs. Save The World vs. The Final Countdown (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- Eric Prydz - Opus
- w/ SeeB ft. Neev - Breathe (Acapella)
- w/ Green Velvet - Flash (Nicky Romero Remix)
- w/ Axwell ft. Errol Reid - Nothing But Love (Acapella)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Salem Al Fakir & Vincent Pontare - Sun Is Shining
