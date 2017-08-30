Home #Sensation White Video Sensation: The Final 2017
Concerti

Sensation: The Final 2017

Sensation 'The Final' Amsterdam 2017

Mr. White @ Sensation Amsterdam 2017

  1.  Cygnus X - Superstring (Orchestral Version)
  2.  Fatboy Slim - Right Here, Right Now (Orchestral Version)
  3.  Soul Central ft. Kathy Brown - Strings Of Life (Orchestral Version)
  4.  Brainbug - Nightmare (Orchestral Version)
  5.  Energy 52 - Cafe Del Mar (Orchestral Version)
  6.  Kölsch - Grey (Orchestral Version)
  7.  Paul Kalkbrenner ft. Fritz Kalkbrenner - Sky And Sand (Orchestral Version)
  8.  Disclosure - You & Me (Orchestral Version)
  9.  ID - ID

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano @ Sensation Amsterdam 2017

  1. Pryda - Glimma
  2. Mark Knight & Harry Romero & Chus & Ceballos ft. Cevin Fisher - The Machines
  3. Chus & Ceballos & Rafa Barrios ft. Cari Golden - Now Or Never
  4. Dario Nuñez & Javi Colina - Las Puertas Del Cielo
  5. Dean Mason - Addicted
  6. ID - ID
  7. ID - ID
  8. Tiko's Groove ft. Mendonça do Rio - Para Sambar (ID Remix)
  9. Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano - Horny Bounce
  10. Brian Cross ft. Vein & IAM CHINO & Two Tone - Faces & Lighters (Tom Staar Remix)
  11. Kungs vs. Cookin' On 3 Burners ft. Kylie Auldist - This Girl
  12. Leroy Styles vs. Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano vs. Masters At Work - Karusell vs. Work (Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Edit)
  13. Kryder - MTV
  14. Kryder & Roland Clark - Unity (Sensation Chile Anthem 2017)
  15. w/ Sebastien Benett - Let Me See Those Hands (Acapella)
  16. Philippe B. vs. Todd Terry - Can You Feel It (Can You Party)
  17. Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano & Eddie Thoneick - Drums Of Tobago
  18. Nico De Andrea - Ville
  19. Armin van Buuren & Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano - You Are
  20. Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe vs. Willem De Roo - Great Spirit vs. Hyperdrive (Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Mashup)
  21. Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano ft. Clara Mae - The One That Got Away (Mednas Remix)
  22. PiZetta ft. Reagadelica - Klezmer (AKA AKA & Thalstroem Remix)
  23. Kryder & Eddie Thoneick - The Chant
  24. Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano & DubVision vs. Kepler - Triton (Dance Valley 2013 Anthem) vs. Nobody Told Me (Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Mashup)
  25. Bob Marley vs. Norman Doray & Chocolate Puma - Three Little Birds vs. Filtré (Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Mashup)

Fedde Le Grand @ Sensation 'The Final' Amsterdam 2017

  1. Daft Punk - Aerodynamic
  2. w/ Daft Punk - One More Time (Acapella)
  3. D.H.S. - House Of God
  4. ID - ID
  5. Dalfie - Something For Your Mind
  6. ID - ID
  7. Soup - New York - London - Paris - Chicago
  8. Switch - A Bit Patchy
  9. ID - ID
  10. w/ Run DMC - Here We Go (Acapella)
  11. ID - ID
  12. Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers - Get Lucky (eSQUIRE Bootleg)
  13. Stardust - Music Sounds Better With You
  14. Fedde Le Grand & Ida Corr - Let Me Think About It
  15. Fedde Le Grand ft. Mr. V - Back & Forth (Fedde Le Grand Future Funk Remix)
  16. Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano & DubVision - Triton (Dance Valley 2013 Anthem)
  17. w/ Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams
  18. Armand Van Helden ft. Duane Harden - You Don't Know Me
  19. Drake - Passionfruit
  20. ID - ID
  21. Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ - Lean On
  22. ID - ID
  23. Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You (Major Lazer Remix)
  24. Fedde Le Grand - Rhythm Of The Night (Club Mix)
  25. ID - ID
  26. w/ Benny Benassi pres. The Biz - Satisfaction (Acapella)
  27. Fedde Le Grand & Sultan & Ned Shepard - No Good
  28. Faithless - Insomnia
  29. w/ Deepswing - In The Music (Acapella)
  30. Grooveyard - Mary Go Wild (Nicky Romero Remix)
  31. ID - ID
  32. Fedde Le Grand - Put Your Hands Up For Detroit (Fedde Le Grand 2016 Mix)
  33. w/ ID - ID
  34. Speedy J - Pullover
  35. Underworld - Born Slippy
  36. Warp Brothers vs. Aquagen - Phatt Bass
  37. ID - ID
  38. w/ Fatboy Slim - Praise You (Acapella)
  39. Nari & Milani & Maurizio Gubellini & Delayers vs. Otto Knows vs. OneRepublic - Million Atoms To Apologize (Hardwell vs. Thomas Gold Edit)
  40. The Chemical Brothers - Hey Boy, Hey Girl
  41. Tocadisco - Morumbi
  42. One Phat Deeva - In And Out Of My Life
  43. Marco V - Simulated (Radion6 Remix)
  44. Ned Shepard - A Fine Balance (Jerome Isma-Ae Remix)
  45. w/ Moby - Natural Blues (Acapella)
  46. Wippenberg - Pong
  47. w/ The Prodigy - Smack My Bitch Up (Acapella)
  48. Energy 52 - Cafe Del Mar
  49. w/ Fatboy Slim - Right Here, Right Now (Acapella)
  50. ID - ID
  51. Paul Kalkbrenner ft. Fritz Kalkbrenner - Sky And Sand
  52. Fedde Le Grand vs. M.A.N.D.Y. & Booka Shade vs. Justice & Simian - Body Metrum Friends (Arno Cost Bootleg)
  53. Age Of Love - The Age Of Love (Jam & Spoon Watch Out For Stella Remix)
  54. Red Carpet - Alright
  55. Fedde Le Grand vs. Ian Carey - Keep On Rising
  56. Cygnus X - Superstring (Rank 1 Remix)

Hardwell @ Sensation 'The Final' Amsterdam 2017

  1.  Hardwell - Hardwell Is In The House 2017 Intro
  2.  w/ Hardwell - ID
  3.  Mark Knight & Funkagenda - Man With The Red Face (Hardwell Remix)
  4.  Sunstars - ID
  5.  w/ Wildchild - Renegade Master (Acapella)
  6.  Armin van Buuren vs. The Ultimate Seduction - The Ultimate Seduction
  7.  NWYR - Voltage
  8.  w/ Hardwell ft. Amba Shepherd - Apollo (Acapella)
  9.  w/ Hardwell & W&W ft. Fatman Scoop - Don't Stop The Madness (Acapella)
  10.  The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Dash Berlin Rework)
  11.  Jewelz & Sparks vs. Seth Hills vs. Hardwell & Austin Mahone vs. Maddix & KEVU - Crank vs. Raise Your Hands vs. Spaceman vs. Creatures Of The Night vs. Bang (Hardwell 2017 AFP Mashup)
  12.  Armin van Buuren & W&W - If It Ain't Dutch
  13.  w/ Southside Spinners - Luvstruck
  14.  Olly James & Maddix - Invictus
  15.  w/ Knife Party - LRAD (Everybody In The Club Acapella)
  16.  w/ Jordan & Baker - Explode (W&W Remix)
  17.  JAY Z ft. Mr. Hudson & Steve Forte Rio vs. Quintino vs. Disco Fries ft. Fatman Scoop vs. Deorro & J-Trick - Forever Young vs. Work It vs. Volume vs. Rambo (Hardwell Mashup)
  18.  Nirvana vs. ID vs. Hardwell & W&W - Smells Like Teen Spirit vs. ID vs. Get Down (Hardwell Mashup)
  19.  w/ Chuckie & Hardwell ft. MC Ambush - Move It 2 The Drum (Acapella)
  20.  w/ Willem De Roo vs. Exis - Hyperdrive vs. The Count (Armin van Buuren Mashup)
  21.  Hardwell & W&W vs. Mightyfools vs. Zedd & Lucky Date - Live The Night vs. Footrocker vs. Fall Into The Sky (Hardwell Mashup)
  22.  Michael Jackson - Smooth Criminal (Ummet Ozcan Remix)
  23.  Hardwell & Armin van Buuren - Off The Hook (Mark Sixma Remix)
  24.  w/ Paul Oakenfold & Cassandra Fox - Touch Me (Acapella)
  25.  w/ Chuckie - Who's Ready To Jump (Acapella)
  26.  Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400 (W&W Bootleg)
  27.  Cygnus X & Ummet Ozcan vs. Rozalla - Superstring vs. Everybody's Free (Ummet Ozcan Smashup)
  28.  Armin van Buuren vs. Human Resource - Dominator (Armin van Buuren Festival Mix)
  29.  Chuckie - Who's Ready To Jump (Chuckie Jump Around Bootleg)
  30.  w/ Quintino & Hardwell vs. DJ Kool - Let Me Clear My Scorpion (Henry Fong Mashup)
  31.  VINAI ft. Harrison vs. David Guetta & GLOWINTHEDARK vs. DJ Snake & W&W - The Wave vs. Ain't A Party vs. Propaganda (Hardwell Mashup)
  32.  Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - In The Name Of Love (W&W Bootleg)
  33.  Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit
  34.  w/ Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit (Wildstylez Remix)

Tiësto @ Sensation 'The Final' Amsterdam 2017

  1. Tiësto & KSHMR ft. VASSY - Secrets
  2.  Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & MOGUAI - Mammoth (Dzeko Bootleg)
  3.  John Christian - The Grimm
  4.  Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Ummet Ozcan Remix)
  5.  Afrojack & Kryder & Tom Staar vs. Deniz Koyu & Zedd vs. Starkillers & Alex Kenji & Alesso - Can't Stop The Pressure Spectrum (Dzeko & Torres Longest Edit Ever Edit)
  6.  Alesso & Sebastian Ingrosso vs. Otto Knows vs. Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl & Axwell ft. Georgi Kay - Calling vs. Million Voices vs. In My Mind (Dzeko Edit)
  7.  Tiësto ft. Christian Burns - In The Dark (ID Remix)
  8.  Delerium ft. Sarah McLachlan - Silence (ID Remix)
  9.  Tiësto - Lethal Industry (Adrena Line Edit)
  10.  John Christian - Flight 643
  11.  Tiesto vs. Junkie Kid & Shelboy - Traffic Shock (Christopher Ramirez Mashup)
  12.  DJ KUBA & NEITAN & Nicci vs. Icona Pop & Charlie XCX - Drop The Beat vs. I Love It (Chunky Dip & Jesse James Mashup)
  13.  Dzeko - Maria
  14.  Tiësto & Sevenn - BOOM
  15.  Oliver Heldens - Gecko
  16.  Nora En Pure - Tears In Your Eyes
  17.  Tiësto ft. Michel Zitron - Red Lights
  18.  Miley Cyrus - Malibu (Tiësto Remix)
  19.  Avicii - Levels
  20.  Robin Schulz ft. James Blunt - OK (Radiology Remix)
  21.  Dzeko & Torres ft. Delaney Jane - L'amour Toujours (Tiësto Edit)
  22.  Reece Low & SCNDL - Sprungkraft
  23.  DJ Jean - The Launch (Olly James Remix)
  24.  w/ Mightyfools - Footrocker (Get Your, Get Your Hands Up Acapella)
  25.  Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem)

Axwell Λ Ingrosso @ Sensation 'The Final' Amsterdam 2017

  1. Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kinnda - How Do You Feel Right Now
  2. Tom Swoon & Teamworx vs. The Game & Skrillex - Atom vs. El Chapo (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
  3. Axwell - Barricade
  4. D.O.D - Sixes
  5. Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Pharrell Williams - Dream Bigger
  6. w/ Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You
  7. D.O.D & Afrojack vs. Sebastian Ingrosso vs. The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk vs. The Temper Trap & Axwell & Dirty South - Taking You Back vs. Dark River vs. I Feel It Coming vs. Sweet Disposition (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
  8. Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Salem Al Fakir - More Than You Know
  9. Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kid Ink - I Love You
  10. w/ Steve Aoki ft. Wynter Gordon - Ladi Dadi (Tommy Trash Instrumental Mix)
  11. Sebastian Ingrosso vs. Alesso vs. The Source & Candi Staton vs. Whitney Houston vs. Guns N' Roses - Laktos vs. Calling vs. You Got The Love vs. I Wanna Dance With Somebody vs. Sweet Child O' Mine (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
  12. Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Pusha-T - This Time (NC Edit)
  13. w/ Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Salem Al Fakir & Vincent Pontare - Something New
  14. Swedish House Mafia & Knife Party feat. ADL vs. Axwell Λ Ingrosso feat. Pharrell Williams vs. Skrillex & Rick Ross vs. Garmiani - Antidote vs. One vs. Dream Bigger vs. Purple Lamborghini (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
  15. Quintino - Carnival
  16. w/ Kendrick Lamar - Humble
  17. Steve Angello & Laidback Luke vs. Benny Benassi - Be Satisfied (Swedish House Mafia Bootleg)
  18. Swedish House Mafia - Greyhound
  19. Sebastian Ingrosso & Salvatore Ganacci ft. Bunji Garlin - Ride It
  20. w/ Skrillex & MUST DIE! - VIP's (Acapella)
  21. Swedish House Mafia & John Martin vs. DubVision vs. Worakls vs. Alesso & OneRepublic - Don't You Worry Child vs. Turn It Around vs. Adagio For Square vs. If I Lose Myself (Axwell Mashup)
  22. Hans Zimmer - Cornfield Chase (Interstellar OST)
  23. w/ Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash ft. John Martin vs. The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk - Reload vs. Starboy (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
  24. Axwell Λ Ingrosso & Salem Al Fakir vs. Swedish House Mafia & John Martin vs. Europe - On My Way vs. Save The World vs. The Final Countdown (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
  25. Eric Prydz - Opus
  26. w/ SeeB ft. Neev - Breathe (Acapella)
  27. w/ Green Velvet - Flash (Nicky Romero Remix)
  28. w/ Axwell ft. Errol Reid - Nothing But Love (Acapella)
  29. Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Salem Al Fakir & Vincent Pontare - Sun Is Shining

 

