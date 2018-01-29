Sia - Helium (Sia vs. David Guetta & Afrojack) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Sia - Helium (Sia vs. David Guetta & Afrojack) testo



I'm trying but I keep falling down

I cry out but nothing comes now

I'm giving my all and I know peace will come



I never wanted to need someone



Yeah, I wanted to play tough

Thought I could do all just on my own

But even Superwoman

Sometimes needed Superman's soul



Help me out of this hell

Your love lifts me up like helium

Your love lifts me up when I'm down down down

When I've hit the ground

You're all I need



And if you let go I'll float towards the sun

I'm stronger 'cause you fill me up

But when the fear comes and I drift towards the ground

I am lucky that you're around



Yeah, I wanted to play tough

Thought I could do all just on my own

But even Superwoman

Sometimes needed Superman's soul



Help me out of this hell

Your love lifts me up like helium

Your love lifts me up when I'm down down down

When I've hit the ground

You're all I need

'Cause your love lifts me up like helium

Your love lifts me up like helium



You lift me up and I am found

You lift me up before I hit the ground

You lift me up when I'm down down down

You lift me up before I hit the ground

You lift me up and I am found

You lift me up before I hit the ground

You lift me up when I'm down down down

You lift me up before I hit the ground!



Your love lifts me up like helium

Your love lifts me up when I'm down down down

When I've hit the ground

You're all I need

'Cause your love lifts me up like helium

Your love lifts me up like helium

Your love lifts me up like helium

Your love lifts me up like helium