Home #Sia Video Sia - Helium (Sia vs. David Guetta & Afrojack) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Sia - Helium (Sia vs. David Guetta & Afrojack) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Sia - Helium (Sia vs. David Guetta & Afrojack): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

71 condivisioni

Sia - Helium (Sia vs. David Guetta & Afrojack) testo

I'm trying but I keep falling down
I cry out but nothing comes now
I'm giving my all and I know peace will come

I never wanted to need someone

Yeah, I wanted to play tough
Thought I could do all just on my own
But even Superwoman
Sometimes needed Superman's soul

Help me out of this hell
Your love lifts me up like helium
Your love lifts me up when I'm down down down
When I've hit the ground
You're all I need

And if you let go I'll float towards the sun
I'm stronger 'cause you fill me up
But when the fear comes and I drift towards the ground
I am lucky that you're around

Yeah, I wanted to play tough
Thought I could do all just on my own
But even Superwoman
Sometimes needed Superman's soul

Help me out of this hell
Your love lifts me up like helium
Your love lifts me up when I'm down down down
When I've hit the ground
You're all I need
'Cause your love lifts me up like helium
Your love lifts me up like helium

You lift me up and I am found
You lift me up before I hit the ground
You lift me up when I'm down down down
You lift me up before I hit the ground
You lift me up and I am found
You lift me up before I hit the ground
You lift me up when I'm down down down
You lift me up before I hit the ground!

Your love lifts me up like helium
Your love lifts me up when I'm down down down
When I've hit the ground
You're all I need
'Cause your love lifts me up like helium
Your love lifts me up like helium
Your love lifts me up like helium
Your love lifts me up like helium

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Sia

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs