Skan - Mia Khalifa (feat. M.I.M.E) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Skan - Mia Khalifa (feat. M.I.M.E) testo
Mia. Mia. Mia. Mia. Mia.
Mia Khalifa (Mia. Mia. Mia.)
You know you want it baby. (Rrra)
Drop It Drop It
Drop It Drop It Low
Watchin pennies hit the floor
Where she want it Where she naughty
Got me loosin all control
Gotta make my sheets
Where sigh! Where she sigh make me bright
Oh well! Just back it up and put that put that pussy on my face
Mia Khalifa Mia Mia
Think I'm proud it "Yeah see ya!"
Wanna be a Mia Mia
Nobody hotter than she a
Pretty thick Mia Mia
Think I'm proud it "Yeah see ya!"
Wanna be a Mia Mia
Nobody hotter than she
You taste
I wanna touch. I wanna kiss. I wanna fuck.
Tryna get it get it good. I wanna kiss. I wanna fuck.
Come you taste
I wanna touch. I wanna kiss. I wanna fuck.
Tryna get it get it good. I wanna kiss.
Put that Put that Pussy on my
Put that Put that Pussy on my
Come You taste
I wanna touch. I wanna kiss. I wanna fuck.
Tryna get it get it good. I wanna kiss. I wanna fuck.
Come you taste
I wanna touch. I wanna kiss. I wanna fuck.
Tryna get it get it good. I wanna kiss.
Put that Put that Pussy on my
Put that Put that Pussy on my
Come you taste
Now give me a chance, I'll show you something you ain't never seen before
Let's make it happen Mia!
I want your. touch
I want that ass, I want those tits
Bloody soaky want that cokey got your milky drink on this
Wanna bang your this type of sauna
Turn a porn star on
Trippin through a thorn
Like a forbid, like a don
Mia Khalifa Mia Mia
Think I'm proud it "Yeah see ya!"
Wanna be a Mia Mia
Nobody hotter than she a
Pretty thick Mia Mia
Think I'm proud it "Yeah see ya!"
Wanna be a Mia Mia
Nobody hotter than she
You taste
I wanna touch. I wanna kiss. I wanna fuck.
Tryna get it get it good. I wanna kiss. I wanna fuck.
Come you taste
I wanna touch. I wanna kiss. I wanna fuck.
Tryna get it get it good. I wanna kiss.
Put that Put that Pussy on my
Put that Put that Pussy on my
Put that Put that Pussy on my
