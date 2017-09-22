Skan - Mia Khalifa (feat. M.I.M.E) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Skan - Mia Khalifa (feat. M.I.M.E) testo



Mia. Mia. Mia. Mia. Mia.

Mia Khalifa (Mia. Mia. Mia.)

You know you want it baby. (Rrra)

Drop It Drop It

Drop It Drop It Low

Watchin pennies hit the floor

Where she want it Where she naughty

Got me loosin all control

Gotta make my sheets

Where sigh! Where she sigh make me bright

Oh well! Just back it up and put that put that pussy on my face

Mia Khalifa Mia Mia

Think I'm proud it "Yeah see ya!"

Wanna be a Mia Mia

Nobody hotter than she a

Pretty thick Mia Mia

Think I'm proud it "Yeah see ya!"

Wanna be a Mia Mia

Nobody hotter than she

You taste

I wanna touch. I wanna kiss. I wanna fuck.

Tryna get it get it good. I wanna kiss. I wanna fuck.

Come you taste

I wanna touch. I wanna kiss. I wanna fuck.

Tryna get it get it good. I wanna kiss.

Put that Put that Pussy on my

Put that Put that Pussy on my

Come You taste

I wanna touch. I wanna kiss. I wanna fuck.

Tryna get it get it good. I wanna kiss. I wanna fuck.

Come you taste

I wanna touch. I wanna kiss. I wanna fuck.

Tryna get it get it good. I wanna kiss.

Put that Put that Pussy on my

Put that Put that Pussy on my

Come you taste

Now give me a chance, I'll show you something you ain't never seen before

Let's make it happen Mia!

I want your. touch

I want that ass, I want those tits

Bloody soaky want that cokey got your milky drink on this

Wanna bang your this type of sauna

Turn a porn star on

Trippin through a thorn

Like a forbid, like a don

Mia Khalifa Mia Mia

Think I'm proud it "Yeah see ya!"

Wanna be a Mia Mia

Nobody hotter than she a

Pretty thick Mia Mia

Think I'm proud it "Yeah see ya!"

Wanna be a Mia Mia

Nobody hotter than she

You taste

I wanna touch. I wanna kiss. I wanna fuck.

Tryna get it get it good. I wanna kiss. I wanna fuck.

Come you taste

I wanna touch. I wanna kiss. I wanna fuck.

Tryna get it get it good. I wanna kiss.

Put that Put that Pussy on my

Put that Put that Pussy on my

Put that Put that Pussy on my