Skrillex & Poo Bear x Porter Robinson - Would You Ever Speak To Me? [Mashup]

Skrillex - Would You Ever testo



[Verse 1]

Would you ever ride a wave with me?

Would you ever take a chance with me?

Would you ever take a leap with me?

Would you ever change the frequency?



[Chorus]

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?



[Verse 1]

Would you ever ride a wave with me?

Would you ever take a chance with me?

Would you ever take a leap with me?

Would you ever change the frequency?



[Verse 2]

Would you ever hope for a never ending?

Would you ever hope for a new beginning?

Would you ever promise not to break?

Would you ever give chance opportunity?



Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?



[Chorus]

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?



Would you ever?