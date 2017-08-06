Home #Slushii Video Slushii - Fly High (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Slushii - Fly High (Video ufficiale e testo)

Slushii - Fly High: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Slushii - Fly High testo

[Verse]
You ask me where we stand
But I believe the world is bigger than us, so it seems
You tell me that this dream is all make-believe
If that's the truth, don't wake me up, I'll fly

[Chorus]
I'll fly high, I'll soar above the universe
If you're mine, we'll dance until we break the curse

[Verse]
You ask me where we stand
But I believe the world is bigger than us, so it seems
You tell me that this dream is all make-believe
If that's the truth, don't wake me up, I'll fly

[Chorus]
I'll fly high, I'll soar above the universe
If you're mine, we'll dance until we break the curse

