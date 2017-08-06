Slushii - Fly High (Video ufficiale e testo)

Slushii - Fly High testo



[Verse]

You ask me where we stand

But I believe the world is bigger than us, so it seems

You tell me that this dream is all make-believe

If that's the truth, don't wake me up, I'll fly



[Chorus]

I'll fly high, I'll soar above the universe

If you're mine, we'll dance until we break the curse



[Verse]

You ask me where we stand

But I believe the world is bigger than us, so it seems

You tell me that this dream is all make-believe

If that's the truth, don't wake me up, I'll fly



[Chorus]

I'll fly high, I'll soar above the universe

If you're mine, we'll dance until we break the curse