Slushii - Fly High (Video ufficiale e testo)
Slushii - Fly High testo
[Verse]
You ask me where we stand
But I believe the world is bigger than us, so it seems
You tell me that this dream is all make-believe
If that's the truth, don't wake me up, I'll fly
[Chorus]
I'll fly high, I'll soar above the universe
If you're mine, we'll dance until we break the curse
