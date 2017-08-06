Slushii - Forever (Video ufficiale e testo)

Slushii - Forever testo



[Intro]

I don't like to be alone at night. I guess everybody in the world's got a time they don't like. Mine is right before I go to sleep, and now it's going to be [?] all the rest of my life.



[Verse]

[?], just give it up, [?]

You know we can if we want, you just have to say the word

Need me, all you have to do is see me

And then, in the end, we can crawl inside, it's far away



[Chorus]

[?]



[Verse]

[?], just give it up, [?]

You know we can if we want, you just have to say the word

Need me, all you have to do is see me

And then, in the end, we can crawl inside, it's far away



[Chorus]

[?]