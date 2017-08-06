Home #Slushii Video Slushii - I’ll Be There (Video ufficiale e testo)
Slushii - I’ll Be There (Video ufficiale e testo)

Slushii - I’ll Be There: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Slushii - I’ll Be There testo

Verse]
When you're lonely, don't say a word
Just [?], I'll be there
When you're lonely, don't say a word
Just [?], I'll be there

[Spoken]
They say that it isn't possible to grasp the concept of another world, that the galaxy we inhabit is the final frontier. I wish that they could see the world through eyes like mine. Eyes that see the universe shrouded in the light of possibility. A light of hope.

[Verse]
When you're lonely, don't say a word
Just [?], I'll be there
When you're lonely, don't say a word
Just [?], I'll be there

[Outro]
I wish that they could see the world through eyes like mine
I wish that they could see the world through eyes like mine
I wish that they could see the world through eyes like mine
Hello?

