Slushii - I’ll Be There (Video ufficiale e testo)

Slushii - I’ll Be There testo



Verse]

When you're lonely, don't say a word

Just [?], I'll be there

When you're lonely, don't say a word

Just [?], I'll be there



[Spoken]

They say that it isn't possible to grasp the concept of another world, that the galaxy we inhabit is the final frontier. I wish that they could see the world through eyes like mine. Eyes that see the universe shrouded in the light of possibility. A light of hope.



[Verse]

When you're lonely, don't say a word

Just [?], I'll be there

When you're lonely, don't say a word

Just [?], I'll be there



[Outro]

I wish that they could see the world through eyes like mine

I wish that they could see the world through eyes like mine

I wish that they could see the world through eyes like mine

Hello?