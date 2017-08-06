Slushii - Melting over You (Video ufficiale e testo)

Slushii - Melting over You testo



[Verse]

Warm to the touch, you've got me melting over you

Girl, you're too much, I think it's too good to be true

Can you pinch me, 'cause I'm dreaming

Bring me right down from this feeling again



[Chorus]

You got me melting over you

Got me melting over you

Got me melting over you

Got me melting over you

You got me melting over you

Got me melting over you

Got me melting over you

Got me melting over you

You got me melting over you



[Verse]

Warm to the touch, you've got me melting over you

Girl, you're too much, I think it's too good to be true

Can you pinch me, 'cause I'm dreaming

Bring me right down from this feeling again



[Chorus]

You got me melting over you

Got me melting over you

Got me melting over you

Got me melting over you

You got me melting over you

Got me melting over you

Got me melting over you

Got me melting over you

You got me melting over you