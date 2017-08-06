Slushii - Melting over You (Video ufficiale e testo)
Slushii - Melting over You testo
[Verse]
Warm to the touch, you've got me melting over you
Girl, you're too much, I think it's too good to be true
Can you pinch me, 'cause I'm dreaming
Bring me right down from this feeling again
[Chorus]
You got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
You got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
You got me melting over you
[Verse]
Warm to the touch, you've got me melting over you
Girl, you're too much, I think it's too good to be true
Can you pinch me, 'cause I'm dreaming
Bring me right down from this feeling again
[Chorus]
You got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
You got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
You got me melting over you
Altro su #Slushii
-
PubblicatoSlushii @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoDurante il suo ultimo set a Dallas (Texas), sul mainstage del Something Wonderful, il DJ statunitense ha svelato la sua ultima bizzarra invenzione...
Leggi l'articoloNews
-
PubblicatoSlushii - Step by Step: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoPrima di diventare famoso come Slushii, Julian Scanlan si esibiva come DJ Swoon per i compagni di scuola, come dimostra questo video.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoSlushii @ EDC Las Vegas 2017 (cosmicMEADOWS)
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoSlushii ha debuttato dal vivo all'Hard Summer, facendo ballare più di quindicimila persone: folla in delirio quando sul palco ha fatto irruzione Skrillex.
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs