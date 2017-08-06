Home #Slushii Video Slushii - Melting over You (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Slushii - Melting over You (Video ufficiale e testo)

Slushii - Melting over You: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Slushii - Melting over You testo

[Verse]
Warm to the touch, you've got me melting over you
Girl, you're too much, I think it's too good to be true
Can you pinch me, 'cause I'm dreaming
Bring me right down from this feeling again

[Chorus]
You got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
You got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
You got me melting over you

[Verse]
Warm to the touch, you've got me melting over you
Girl, you're too much, I think it's too good to be true
Can you pinch me, 'cause I'm dreaming
Bring me right down from this feeling again

[Chorus]
You got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
You got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
Got me melting over you
You got me melting over you

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Slushii

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs