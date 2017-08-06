Slushii - Out of Light (Video ufficiale e testo)
Slushii - Out of Light testo
[Verse 1]
I've been looking for answers, but I can't find you
I've scoured the earth for so long, but now I'm blind, too
So now we're in this together
[Chorus]
So follow me, I'll guide the way
And I'll show you how to dive
So wait for me 'til the sun runs out of light
[Verse 2]
I know it's hard to wait for something that you know will crumble
But trust me, it isn't so far from the [?]
So hold on, things get better in time
[Chorus]
So follow me, I'll guide the way
And I'll show you how to dive
So wait for me 'til the sun runs out of light
Altro su #Slushii
-
PubblicatoSlushii @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoDurante il suo ultimo set a Dallas (Texas), sul mainstage del Something Wonderful, il DJ statunitense ha svelato la sua ultima bizzarra invenzione...
Leggi l'articoloNews
-
PubblicatoSlushii - Step by Step: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoPrima di diventare famoso come Slushii, Julian Scanlan si esibiva come DJ Swoon per i compagni di scuola, come dimostra questo video.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoSlushii @ EDC Las Vegas 2017 (cosmicMEADOWS)
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoSlushii ha debuttato dal vivo all'Hard Summer, facendo ballare più di quindicimila persone: folla in delirio quando sul palco ha fatto irruzione Skrillex.
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs