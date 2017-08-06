Home #Slushii Video Slushii - Out of Light (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Slushii - Out of Light (Video ufficiale e testo)

Slushii - Out of Light: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Slushii - Out of Light testo

[Verse 1]
I've been looking for answers, but I can't find you
I've scoured the earth for so long, but now I'm blind, too
So now we're in this together

[Chorus]
So follow me, I'll guide the way
And I'll show you how to dive
So wait for me 'til the sun runs out of light

[Verse 2]
I know it's hard to wait for something that you know will crumble
But trust me, it isn't so far from the [?]
So hold on, things get better in time

[Chorus]
So follow me, I'll guide the way
And I'll show you how to dive
So wait for me 'til the sun runs out of light

