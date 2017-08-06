Slushii - Out of Light (Video ufficiale e testo)

Slushii - Out of Light testo



[Verse 1]

I've been looking for answers, but I can't find you

I've scoured the earth for so long, but now I'm blind, too

So now we're in this together



[Chorus]

So follow me, I'll guide the way

And I'll show you how to dive

So wait for me 'til the sun runs out of light



[Verse 2]

I know it's hard to wait for something that you know will crumble

But trust me, it isn't so far from the [?]

So hold on, things get better in time



[Chorus]

So follow me, I'll guide the way

And I'll show you how to dive

So wait for me 'til the sun runs out of light