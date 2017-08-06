Home #Slushii Video Slushii - Reason (Video ufficiale e testo)
Slushii - Reason testo

[Verse 1]
You try to give me a reason
But you're too far away
You try to give me a reason
But you're too far away

[Chorus]
And I want you to stay
I want you to stay
I want you to stay

[Drop]
You try to give
Yeah, look
Yeah, look
Yeah, look
Yeah, look

[Verse 2]
Can you feel the walls slowly closing in again?
We're keeping secrets from them all
Can you feel [?] slowly caving in
I can feel my heart bursting at the [?]

[Chorus]
And I want you to stay
I want you to stay
I want you to stay

[Drop]
You try to give
Yeah, look
Yeah, look

