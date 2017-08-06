Slushii - Reason (Video ufficiale e testo)

Slushii - Reason testo



[Verse 1]

You try to give me a reason

But you're too far away

You try to give me a reason

But you're too far away



[Chorus]

And I want you to stay

I want you to stay

I want you to stay



[Drop]

You try to give

Yeah, look

Yeah, look

Yeah, look

Yeah, look



[Verse 2]

Can you feel the walls slowly closing in again?

We're keeping secrets from them all

Can you feel [?] slowly caving in

I can feel my heart bursting at the [?]



[Chorus]

And I want you to stay

I want you to stay

I want you to stay



[Drop]

You try to give

Yeah, look

Yeah, look