Home #Slushii Video Slushii - Someone Else (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Slushii - Someone Else (Video ufficiale e testo)

Slushii - Someone Else: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Slushii - Someone Else testo

[Intro]
I wanna be, wanna be, wanna be, wanna
I wanna be, wanna be, wanna be, wanna
I wanna be, wanna be someone else

[Verse]
I wanna be someone else
Can you show me how to 'scape from this prison cell
I'm just trapped inside this hell
But you're keeping me breathing these words
Breathing these words
I wanna be someone else
Can you show me how to 'scape from this prison cell
I'm just trapped inside this hell
But you're keeping me breathing these words
Breathing these words

[Verse]
I wanna be someone else
Can you show me how to 'scape from this prison cell
I'm just trapped inside this hell
But you're keeping me breathing these words
Breathing these words
I wanna be someone else
Can you show me how to 'scape from this prison cell
I'm just trapped inside this hell
But you're keeping me breathing these words
Breathing these words

[Outro]
I wanna be, wanna be, wanna be, wanna
I wanna be, wanna be, wanna be, wanna
I wanna be, wanna be, wanna be, wanna
I wanna be, wanna be someone else

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Slushii

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs