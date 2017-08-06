Slushii - Someone Else (Video ufficiale e testo)
Slushii - Someone Else testo
[Intro]
I wanna be, wanna be, wanna be, wanna
I wanna be, wanna be, wanna be, wanna
I wanna be, wanna be someone else
[Verse]
I wanna be someone else
Can you show me how to 'scape from this prison cell
I'm just trapped inside this hell
But you're keeping me breathing these words
Breathing these words
I wanna be someone else
Can you show me how to 'scape from this prison cell
I'm just trapped inside this hell
But you're keeping me breathing these words
Breathing these words
[Verse]
I wanna be someone else
Can you show me how to 'scape from this prison cell
I'm just trapped inside this hell
But you're keeping me breathing these words
Breathing these words
I wanna be someone else
Can you show me how to 'scape from this prison cell
I'm just trapped inside this hell
But you're keeping me breathing these words
Breathing these words
[Outro]
I wanna be, wanna be, wanna be, wanna
I wanna be, wanna be, wanna be, wanna
I wanna be, wanna be, wanna be, wanna
I wanna be, wanna be someone else
