Slushii - Step by Step (Video ufficiale e testo)

Slushii - Step by Step testo



Step by step, day by day

I can see it in your eyes

Step by step, day by day



I see through your new skies



I wanna get away

where the world can't touch me, no, no, no

I wanna find my place in your arms here and go, go, go



Step by step, day by day

I can see it in your eyes

Step by step, day by day

I see through your new skies



I wanna get away

where the world can't touch me, no no no

I wanna find my place in your arms here and go, go, go