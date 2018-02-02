Slushii - There X2 (feat. Marshmello) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Slushii - There X2 (feat. Marshmello) testo



[Verse]

I still miss you, baby, after all this time

But if I wait here, will you be there, times two?

I still miss you, baby, after all this time

But if I wait here, will you be there, times two?



[Chorus]

I still miss you, I still miss you

I still miss you, I still miss you

I still miss you, I still miss you

I still miss you, I still miss you

(Will you be there, times two?)

I still miss you, I still miss you

I still miss you, I still miss you

I still miss you, I still miss you

Will you be there, times two?



[Drop 1]

I still miss you, I still miss you

I still miss you, I still miss you

I still miss you, I still miss you

I still miss you after all this time



[Verse]

I still miss you, baby, after all this time

But if I wait here, will you be there, times two?

I still miss you, baby, after all this time

But if I wait here, will you be there, times two?



[Chorus]

I still miss you, I still miss you

I still miss you, I still miss you

I still miss you, I still miss you

I still miss you, I still miss you

(Will you be there, times two?)

I still miss you, I still miss you

I still miss you, I still miss you

I still miss you, I still miss you

Will you be there, times two?



[Drop 2]

Whoa whoa oh, whoa whoa oh

Whoa whoa oh oh oh oh oh

Whoa whoa oh, whoa whoa oh

Whoa whoa oh oh oh oh oh

And I hope you know

That I can't do this on my own

And, baby, I know I was wrong

But I'll be there, times two



[Outro]

And I hope you know

That I can't do this on my own

And, baby, I know I was wrong

But I'll be there, times two

And I hope you know

That I can't do this on my own

And, baby, I know I was wrong

But I'll be there, times two