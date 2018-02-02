Slushii - There X2 (feat. Marshmello) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Slushii - There X2 (feat. Marshmello) testo
[Verse]
I still miss you, baby, after all this time
But if I wait here, will you be there, times two?
I still miss you, baby, after all this time
But if I wait here, will you be there, times two?
[Chorus]
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
(Will you be there, times two?)
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
Will you be there, times two?
[Drop 1]
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you after all this time
[Verse]
I still miss you, baby, after all this time
But if I wait here, will you be there, times two?
I still miss you, baby, after all this time
But if I wait here, will you be there, times two?
[Chorus]
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
(Will you be there, times two?)
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
Will you be there, times two?
[Drop 2]
Whoa whoa oh, whoa whoa oh
Whoa whoa oh oh oh oh oh
Whoa whoa oh, whoa whoa oh
Whoa whoa oh oh oh oh oh
And I hope you know
That I can't do this on my own
And, baby, I know I was wrong
But I'll be there, times two
[Outro]
And I hope you know
That I can't do this on my own
And, baby, I know I was wrong
But I'll be there, times two
And I hope you know
That I can't do this on my own
And, baby, I know I was wrong
But I'll be there, times two
