Steve Angello - Breaking Kind (feat. Paul Meany) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Steve Angello - Breaking Kind (feat. Paul Meany) testo



[Verse 1]

Starting things off like we do

Was bound to get us nowhere more than lovers

I'm not trying to pretend that I'm not just as shallow as the others



[Pre-Chorus]

Dead end conversations high on chemical sensations

Get me every time, every time

I'm never sure where things go wrong

Except we're still the same song playing in my mind

Don't be surprised



[Chorus]

'Cause if you want the sex

We can turn back night into heaven's light

But if you want this heart

Don't waste your time

If that heart of yours is the breaking kind



[Post-Chorus]

If that heart of yours is the breaking kind

If that heart of yours is the breaking kind



[Verse 2]

Patience, we'll be over soon

And I'll be fine when you find someone better

But if we're staying

Love might be for you

Won't you stay right here

Let's waste away together



[Pre-Chorus]

Dead end conversations high on chemical sensations

Get me every time, every time

I'm never sure where things go wrong

Except we're still the same song playing in my mind

Don't be surprised



[Chorus]

'Cause if you want the sex

We can turn back night into heaven's light

But if you want this heart

Don't waste your time

If that heart of yours is the breaking kind



[Post-Chorus]

If that heart of yours is the breaking kind

If that heart of yours is the breaking kind



[Outro]

If that heart of yours is the breaking kind

If that heart of yours is the breaking kind