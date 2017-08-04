Steve Angello - Breaking Kind (feat. Paul Meany) (Video ufficiale e testo)
11 condivisioni
Steve Angello - Breaking Kind (feat. Paul Meany) testo
[Verse 1]
Starting things off like we do
Was bound to get us nowhere more than lovers
I'm not trying to pretend that I'm not just as shallow as the others
[Pre-Chorus]
Dead end conversations high on chemical sensations
Get me every time, every time
I'm never sure where things go wrong
Except we're still the same song playing in my mind
Don't be surprised
[Chorus]
'Cause if you want the sex
We can turn back night into heaven's light
But if you want this heart
Don't waste your time
If that heart of yours is the breaking kind
[Post-Chorus]
If that heart of yours is the breaking kind
If that heart of yours is the breaking kind
[Verse 2]
Patience, we'll be over soon
And I'll be fine when you find someone better
But if we're staying
Love might be for you
Won't you stay right here
Let's waste away together
[Pre-Chorus]
Dead end conversations high on chemical sensations
Get me every time, every time
I'm never sure where things go wrong
Except we're still the same song playing in my mind
Don't be surprised
[Chorus]
'Cause if you want the sex
We can turn back night into heaven's light
But if you want this heart
Don't waste your time
If that heart of yours is the breaking kind
[Post-Chorus]
If that heart of yours is the breaking kind
If that heart of yours is the breaking kind
[Outro]
If that heart of yours is the breaking kind
If that heart of yours is the breaking kind
Altro su #Steve Angello
-
PubblicatoSteve Angello @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoCirca 93 milioni di dollari per l'edizione dello scorso anno. Il festival americano si conferma evento trainante dell'industria EDM, del valore di oltre 6...
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoSteve Angello LIVE @ Coachella 2017 - Audio - Tracklist
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoDagli emozionanti set di Hardwell e Axwell /\ Ingrosso alla chiusura soft di Avicii, dallo show dei 3 Are Legend ai due guasti tecnici. Il riassunto dalle...
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
PubblicatoSteve Angello - BBC Radio 1 Residency del 09.01.2014
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoTre giorni di grande EDM sugli stage di Daresbury, nell'Inghilterra nord-occidentale. Subito in scena Hardwell e Armin Van Buuren, pronta la carrellata di...
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs