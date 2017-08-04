Home #Steve Angello Video Steve Angello - Breaking Kind (feat. Paul Meany) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Steve Angello - Breaking Kind (feat. Paul Meany) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Steve Angello - Breaking Kind (feat. Paul Meany): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Steve Angello - Breaking Kind (feat. Paul Meany) testo

[Verse 1]
Starting things off like we do
Was bound to get us nowhere more than lovers
I'm not trying to pretend that I'm not just as shallow as the others

[Pre-Chorus]
Dead end conversations high on chemical sensations
Get me every time, every time
I'm never sure where things go wrong
Except we're still the same song playing in my mind
Don't be surprised

[Chorus]
'Cause if you want the sex
We can turn back night into heaven's light
But if you want this heart
Don't waste your time
If that heart of yours is the breaking kind

[Post-Chorus]
If that heart of yours is the breaking kind
If that heart of yours is the breaking kind

[Verse 2]
Patience, we'll be over soon
And I'll be fine when you find someone better
But if we're staying
Love might be for you
Won't you stay right here
Let's waste away together

[Pre-Chorus]
Dead end conversations high on chemical sensations
Get me every time, every time
I'm never sure where things go wrong
Except we're still the same song playing in my mind
Don't be surprised

[Chorus]
'Cause if you want the sex
We can turn back night into heaven's light
But if you want this heart
Don't waste your time
If that heart of yours is the breaking kind

[Post-Chorus]
If that heart of yours is the breaking kind
If that heart of yours is the breaking kind

[Outro]
If that heart of yours is the breaking kind
If that heart of yours is the breaking kind

