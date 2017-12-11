Steve Angello - Dopamine (feat. Barns Courtney) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Steve Angello - Dopamine (feat. Barns Courtney) testo
Eyes flash in the dark
Can I give you a hand for your pinball heart?
It's not heaven, but it's a start
So lightly we tread
You would call me up from your hospital bed
Now we're doing it all, again
It's the beat in you chest
It's the smoke on your breathe
As the dopamine begins to light your eyes
There's nothing but the dust and dirt to keep us up tonight
And my heart is singing, screaming: I'm alive
Oh, darling, if we end it all at least you're by my side
But we can never die
But we can never die
But we can never die
But we can never die
You dance sugar sweet
Wearing nothing but furs and the shoes on your feet
Who knows when we'll meet, again
And it's always the same
See, the drink couldn't wash out the taste of your name
Please tell me it's not the end
It's the beat in you chest
It's the smoke on your breathe
As the dopamine begins to light your eyes
There's nothing but the dust and dirt to keep us up tonight
And my heart is singing, screaming: I'm alive
Oh, darling, if we end it all at least you're by my side
But we can never die
But we can never die
But we can never die
But we can never die
But we can never die
But we can never die
