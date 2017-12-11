Steve Angello - Dopamine (feat. Barns Courtney) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Steve Angello - Dopamine (feat. Barns Courtney) testo



Eyes flash in the dark

Can I give you a hand for your pinball heart?

It's not heaven, but it's a start



So lightly we tread

You would call me up from your hospital bed

Now we're doing it all, again



It's the beat in you chest

It's the smoke on your breathe



As the dopamine begins to light your eyes

There's nothing but the dust and dirt to keep us up tonight

And my heart is singing, screaming: I'm alive

Oh, darling, if we end it all at least you're by my side

But we can never die



But we can never die

But we can never die

But we can never die



You dance sugar sweet

Wearing nothing but furs and the shoes on your feet

Who knows when we'll meet, again

And it's always the same

See, the drink couldn't wash out the taste of your name

Please tell me it's not the end



It's the beat in you chest

It's the smoke on your breathe



As the dopamine begins to light your eyes

There's nothing but the dust and dirt to keep us up tonight

And my heart is singing, screaming: I'm alive

Oh, darling, if we end it all at least you're by my side

But we can never die

But we can never die



But we can never die

But we can never die

But we can never die



But we can never die