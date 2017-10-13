Steve Angello - Freedom (feat. Pusha T) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Steve Angello - Freedom (feat. Pusha T) testo
America's ours, America's ours
America's ours, America's ours
America's ours, America's ours
America's ours, America's ours
America's ours, America's ours
America's ours, America's ours
Let's go
Yeah
Yeah
I've been winning for so long
You've been winning for so long
We've been winning for so long
When it's right, it's no wrong
O-M-G no O-N-E
Fuck with a boy, ain't cold as he
Ain't what they seem, not bold as me
Ain't lived a life as low as me
Oh, please
I don't do the nose bleeds
I just pass 'em those keys
Valet parking Rolls please
Money is power
Look at the people in power
Funeral flowers
Freedom devour
This is not choice, this is ours
America's ours
Runs like the towers
We back and we better
We rain like the showers
We watching the cowards
All of you cowards
Yeah
Let's go
Yeah
Yeah
Yeah
America's ours
Runs like the towers
We back and we better
We rain like the showers
We watching the cowards
All of you cowards
Yeah
Let's go
Yeah
America's ours
Ours, ours, ours
Ours, ours, ours
America's ours
America's ours
