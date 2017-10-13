Steve Angello - Freedom (feat. Pusha T) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Steve Angello - Freedom (feat. Pusha T) testo



America's ours, America's ours

America's ours, America's ours

America's ours, America's ours

America's ours, America's ours

America's ours, America's ours

America's ours, America's ours



Let's go

Yeah

Yeah



I've been winning for so long

You've been winning for so long

We've been winning for so long

When it's right, it's no wrong



O-M-G no O-N-E

Fuck with a boy, ain't cold as he

Ain't what they seem, not bold as me

Ain't lived a life as low as me

Oh, please

I don't do the nose bleeds

I just pass 'em those keys

Valet parking Rolls please

Money is power

Look at the people in power

Funeral flowers

Freedom devour

This is not choice, this is ours



America's ours

Runs like the towers

We back and we better

We rain like the showers

We watching the cowards

All of you cowards



Yeah

Let's go

Yeah

Yeah

Yeah



America's ours

Runs like the towers

We back and we better

We rain like the showers

We watching the cowards

All of you cowards



Yeah

Let's go

Yeah

America's ours



Ours, ours, ours

Ours, ours, ours

America's ours

America's ours