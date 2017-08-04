Steve Angello - Rejoice (feat. T.D. Jakes) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Steve Angello - Rejoice (feat. T.D. Jakes) testo



[Verse 1]

You have to fix the mind before you can bestow the blessing

Because until they get their mind right

Everything you invest in them is going to leak out

Of the crevices of a mind that refuses to change

Look at your neighbor and ask them

"Do you have a mind to change?"

Wait for an answer

If they said no, drag them to the altar

Tell them they've got till midnight to get that fixed

They've got till midnight to dump out all jealousy

All pettiness, all unforgiveness, all strife, all malice, all confusion

All blaming other people for your mistakes

You've got till midnight to get rid of every poison

That's hindering you, every inflexibility that's stopping you

From what God is about to pour into your life

War be onto you if you're going into another year and

Waste another year with the old mentality

While somebody's in the hospital begging God

For the opportunity that you have right now

You better step into this moment



[Verse 2]

Put your hand on your head and say, "Give me a new mind"

Give me new mind means give me a new perspective

Give me a new perspective

Give me a new way of looking at my situation

Give me a new way of looking at my circumstances

Get my mind ready for this year

Because when I get this year there's gonna be blessings

There's gonna be miracles, there's gonna to be opportunities

Oh, yes, it's gonna be some struggles

There's gonna be some challenges

There's gonna be some tests

But even the struggles are an opportunity for me to show off

The victory if my mind can't handle the change



[Pre-Chorus]

‌Do you have the mindset to be blessed?

You have to decide to be blessed

You have to decide, "You know what, this is a day

That the Lord have made, I will rejoice

And be glad that I will rejoice"

Let the past go and step on into the future

Everything that's inflexible and everything that's not ready Everything that's backwards and everything that's negative and Everything that's condescending and everything that's carnal and Everything that's holding me back

I refuse to take it over into another year and waste another

New year with an old mind where the devil is alive



[Chorus]

I will rejoice

I will rejoice



[Verse 3]

Woah, [?] I wanna tell you

You could've been home a long time ago

As soon as you decide to stop looking for answers in other People and miracles somewhere down the yellow brick road

And click the heels of your mind and set your affections

On things that are more

You could have been free years ago



[Chorus]

I will rejoice

I will rejoice

I will rejoice



[Verse 4]

Look at your innocence, you don't have to get out of trouble

Tell them you don't have to get out of trouble before midnight

You just have to get your mind out of trouble

If you can get your mind out, you can get your money out

You get your family out, you can get your job out

You get your carrier out, you can get health out

You can get your prosperity out, if you can get your mind out

No devil in the hell, no weapon formed against you

No enemy that hates you, no witch that hexes you

Can stop you from being free if you can get your mind out

Grab yourself by the head and say, "We're coming out of there"



[Chorus]

I will rejoice

I will rejoice

I will rejoice