Steve Angello, Sam Martin - Nothing Scares Me Anymore
Steve Angello - Nothing Scares Me Anymore (feat. Sam Martin) testo
[Verse]
You know we've been fooled
Go bring the tears in night
Don't know if I'll see the morning light
It's hard to resist then when he was here
Easy to, easy to get swept in
I found my place in the great design
Now I see the way that the humble ride
It's hard to know you're low when you think you're high
Hard to see the way in the reckless life
[Chorus]
Been living in a darked out paradise
Hate to say I've been fooled all this time
If I don't get out of here alive
At least you'll always know I really tried
Go ahead and take your aim
I refuse to fight your war
Go on win the bets you made
Nothing scares me anymore
Nothing scares me anymore
[Break]
Nothing scaring, nothing scaring me
Nothing scaring, nothing scaring me
Nothing scaring, nothing scaring me
Nothing scares me anymore
[Bridge]
Life, life
[Chorus]
Been living in a darked out paradise
Hate to say I've been fooled all this time
If I don't get out of here alive
At least you'll always know I really tried
Go ahead and take your aim
I refuse to fight your war
Go on win the bets you made
Nothing scares me anymore
Nothing scares me anymore
[Break]
Nothing scaring, nothing scaring me
Nothing scaring, nothing scaring me
Nothing scaring, nothing scaring me
Nothing scares me anymore
