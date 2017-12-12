Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso Exit 2007 dance arena

Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso @ Exit Festival, Serbia

01. Api - Lunchbox

02. De Bos - On The Run (Ralvero Get Down Remix) [DEAL]

03. Mario Ochoa - Cubes

04. Junior Sanchez feat. Good Charlotte - Elevator (Laidback Luke Remix)

05. Sidekick - Deep Fear (Phobia Long Club Mix) [VENDETTA]

06. Steve Angello vs. Eurythmics - Sweet Gypsy (Dirty South Bootleg) [RCA&THINSP;/&THINSP;SIZE]

07. Whelan & Di Scala - Black Sensation

08. Stefano Noferini - Children

09. Huggy & Dean Newton - 747 [SUBLIMINAL]

10. Wolfgang Gartner & Francis Preve vs. La Roux - Yin For The Kill (Dave Spoon Bootleg) [POLYDOR&THINSP;/&THINSP;TOOLROOM]

11. Boris Rush - Purple Turtles (Miami Mix)

12. Milton Channels Vs. Modjo - Hey Lady (Ingo & Simon Steur 'My Lady' Edit) [SOUND OF BARCLAY]

13. Fedde Le Grand vs. Empire Of The Sun - Walking On An Amplifier [EMI&THINSP;/&THINSP;TOOLROOM]

14. Laidback Luke - My G*O*D (Guns On Demo) [MIXMASH]

15. D-Unity & Dirty South & Sander Van Doorn & Faithless - Let It Go Insomnia (Swedish House Mafia Bootleg) [AXTONE&THINSP;/&THINSP;SONY BMG]

16. Abel Ramos & Miss Melody vs. Everything But The Girl - Missing Rotterdam (Axwell Bootleg) [ATLANTIC]

17. Sebastian Ingrosso feat. MGMT - Kidsos [REFUNE]

18. Steve Angello - Alpha Baguera [SIZE]

19. Laidback Luke & Swedish House Mafia feat. Deborah Cox - Leave The World Behind (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Remix) [AXTONE]

20. Michael Jackson - Billie Jean [EPIC]

21. Steve Angello & Laidback Luke vs. Benny Benassi - Be Satisfied [MIXMASH&THINSP;/&THINSP;DATA]

22. Steve Angello & Laidback Luke feat. Robin S - Show Me Love (Hardwell Sunrise Mix) [ULTRA]

23. Sebastian Ingrosso & Dirty South & David Guetta feat. Julie McKnight - How Soon Is Now [FMIF]

Please set a backlink to keep tracklist up-to-date: http://1001.tl/s5v0zt