Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso Exit 2007 dance arena
Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso @ Exit Festival, Serbia
01. Api - Lunchbox
02. De Bos - On The Run (Ralvero Get Down Remix) [DEAL]
03. Mario Ochoa - Cubes
04. Junior Sanchez feat. Good Charlotte - Elevator (Laidback Luke Remix)
05. Sidekick - Deep Fear (Phobia Long Club Mix) [VENDETTA]
06. Steve Angello vs. Eurythmics - Sweet Gypsy (Dirty South Bootleg) [RCA&THINSP;/&THINSP;SIZE]
07. Whelan & Di Scala - Black Sensation
08. Stefano Noferini - Children
09. Huggy & Dean Newton - 747 [SUBLIMINAL]
10. Wolfgang Gartner & Francis Preve vs. La Roux - Yin For The Kill (Dave Spoon Bootleg) [POLYDOR&THINSP;/&THINSP;TOOLROOM]
11. Boris Rush - Purple Turtles (Miami Mix)
12. Milton Channels Vs. Modjo - Hey Lady (Ingo & Simon Steur 'My Lady' Edit) [SOUND OF BARCLAY]
13. Fedde Le Grand vs. Empire Of The Sun - Walking On An Amplifier [EMI&THINSP;/&THINSP;TOOLROOM]
14. Laidback Luke - My G*O*D (Guns On Demo) [MIXMASH]
15. D-Unity & Dirty South & Sander Van Doorn & Faithless - Let It Go Insomnia (Swedish House Mafia Bootleg) [AXTONE&THINSP;/&THINSP;SONY BMG]
16. Abel Ramos & Miss Melody vs. Everything But The Girl - Missing Rotterdam (Axwell Bootleg) [ATLANTIC]
17. Sebastian Ingrosso feat. MGMT - Kidsos [REFUNE]
18. Steve Angello - Alpha Baguera [SIZE]
19. Laidback Luke & Swedish House Mafia feat. Deborah Cox - Leave The World Behind (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Remix) [AXTONE]
20. Michael Jackson - Billie Jean [EPIC]
21. Steve Angello & Laidback Luke vs. Benny Benassi - Be Satisfied [MIXMASH&THINSP;/&THINSP;DATA]
22. Steve Angello & Laidback Luke feat. Robin S - Show Me Love (Hardwell Sunrise Mix) [ULTRA]
23. Sebastian Ingrosso & Dirty South & David Guetta feat. Julie McKnight - How Soon Is Now [FMIF]
