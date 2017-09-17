Steve Aoki - $4,000,000 (feat. Ma$e & Big Gigantic) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Steve Aoki - $4,000,000 (feat. Ma$e & Big Gigantic) testo



[Intro]

Somebody sure got a birthday, somebody gon' turn 18

Somebody just turned 21, you know what that means

You know what that means, you know, you know

You could have whatever you want

You can do whatever you want

Somebody sure got a birthday, somebody gon' turn 18

Somebody gon' turned 21, you know what that means

You know what that means, you know, you know

You know what that means



[Verse 1]

I'm too rich for these young niggas

Too slick for these old hoes

Chick says she mine though

My Snapchat says she not though

4 million on gold chains

10 million on bottles

They ain't never get this live, though

Shit, Ma$e hit the lotto



[Pre-Drop]

About 4 million in gold chains, 'bout 10 million in bottles

They ain't never get this live, though

This live, this live, this live, this live



[Drop]

Penthouse to the helicopter to the plane to the Rolls

To the elevator, to the floor until you say you can't take it no more



[Post-Drop]

You know what that means

You know what that means, you know, you know, know

You could have whatever you want

21, you know what that means



[Verse 2]

You know [?] cutie

You know that her booty be super like Sonic

You know it's ironic, I'm hot as the climate

Flow has been been timeless I glow like a diamond

And can I be honest?

[?] treated like legend

But I been iconic, now back to my chronic

[?]

Back to the murder we know



[Pre-Drop]

About 4 million in gold chains, 'bout 10 million in bottles

They ain't never get this live, though

This live, this live, this live, this live



[Drop]



[Outro]

4 million in gold chains, 4, 4 million in gold chains

'Bout 4 million in gold chains, 'bout 10 million in bottles

They ain't never get this live, though

They ain't never get this live, though

They ain't never get this live, though

They ain't never get this live, though