Steve Aoki - $4,000,000 (feat. Ma$e & Big Gigantic) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Steve Aoki - $4,000,000 (feat. Ma$e & Big Gigantic) testo
[Intro]
Somebody sure got a birthday, somebody gon' turn 18
Somebody just turned 21, you know what that means
You know what that means, you know, you know
You could have whatever you want
You can do whatever you want
Somebody sure got a birthday, somebody gon' turn 18
Somebody gon' turned 21, you know what that means
You know what that means, you know, you know
You know what that means
[Verse 1]
I'm too rich for these young niggas
Too slick for these old hoes
Chick says she mine though
My Snapchat says she not though
4 million on gold chains
10 million on bottles
They ain't never get this live, though
Shit, Ma$e hit the lotto
[Pre-Drop]
About 4 million in gold chains, 'bout 10 million in bottles
They ain't never get this live, though
This live, this live, this live, this live
[Drop]
Penthouse to the helicopter to the plane to the Rolls
To the elevator, to the floor until you say you can't take it no more
[Post-Drop]
You know what that means
You know what that means, you know, you know, know
You could have whatever you want
21, you know what that means
[Verse 2]
You know [?] cutie
You know that her booty be super like Sonic
You know it's ironic, I'm hot as the climate
Flow has been been timeless I glow like a diamond
And can I be honest?
[?] treated like legend
But I been iconic, now back to my chronic
[?]
Back to the murder we know
[Pre-Drop]
About 4 million in gold chains, 'bout 10 million in bottles
They ain't never get this live, though
This live, this live, this live, this live
[Drop]
[Outro]
4 million in gold chains, 4, 4 million in gold chains
'Bout 4 million in gold chains, 'bout 10 million in bottles
They ain't never get this live, though
They ain't never get this live, though
They ain't never get this live, though
They ain't never get this live, though
