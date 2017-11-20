Steve Aoki - All Night (Video ufficiale e testo)

Steve Aoki - All Night testo



My heart beats a little faster

When our eyes meet

In the middle of a crowded room





In knee deep testing waters

I've got a feeling and I don't know what to do with you



Got me paralyzed, and I think I like it

Got me by surprise, I'm not usually like this, no

Got me paralyzed, don't think I can help it

Why does it feel so right?



Let's keep this going all night

Going all night

Going all night

Going all night



The crowd fades, tunnel vision

In a maze, and the only thing I feel is you

Imperfect, single passion

Face to face, tell me do you feel it too



Got me paralyzed, and I think I like it

Got me by surprise, I'm not usually like this, no

Got me paralyzed, don't think I can help it

Why does it feel so right?



Let's keep this doing all night

Going all night

Going all night

Going all night



But maybe I should wait

Let it fall into place

'Cause I keep going over the things

that can come from feeling this way

And I don't wanna (I don't wanna play)

These emotional games (emotional games)

Only you bring me closer

And I cannot deny that I want you to stay (woah, yeah)

You've got me

You've got me, got me, got me, reckless (woah)



Got me paralyzed (got me paralyzed), and I think I like it (like it)

Got me by surprise, I cannot deny this, no

Got me paralyzed (yeah), don't think I can fight it (woah)

Why does it feel so right?



Let's keep this doing all night