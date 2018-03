Steve Aoki - Been Ballin (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Steve Aoki - Been Ballin (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) testo



Yeah you know I've been ballin', aye

Yeah you know I've been ballin', aye

Everyday I'm chef calling





Imma spray champagne

Make it rain

Just to let you know

I've been ballin', aye

Yeah I've been ballin', yeah

Just to let you know I'm ballin'

Imma spray champagne

Make it rain

Just to let you know



Tell her hater get up off my face, yeah

I've been ballin since like yesterday, yeah

All this money all up in the way, yeah (all this money in the way)

You know that I'm walking with the bank

Water, water, diamond on my ring

You know that I'm rocking Phillip Lim yeah (Phillip Lim)

You know that I'm



Yeah you know I've been ballin', aye

Yeah you know I've been ballin', aye

Everyday I'm chef calling

Imma spray champagne

Make it rain

Just to let you know

I've been ballin', aye

Yeah I've been ballin', yeah

Just to let you know I'm ballin'

Imma spray champagne

Make it rain

Just to let you know



Yeah

You cannot see me the windows is tinted, aye

Drive around right in that Bentley, aye

You drive around right in that Bentley, aye

But your shit engine be rented, aye

But that is none of my business, aye

Money won't stop it go straight to the top, believe it or not just like Guinness aye

Yeah, she know I'm a rockstar

Looking at my chain, all my diamonds rock hard

Turnt all way up, I ain't gettin tired

And if you wanna race, then we gonna riot



Yeah you know I've been ballin', aye

Yeah you know I've been ballin', aye

Everyday I'm chef calling

Imma spray champagne

Make it rain

Just to let you know

I've been ballin', aye

Yeah I've been ballin', yeah

Just to let you know I'm ballin'

Imma spray champagne

Make it rain

Just to let you know