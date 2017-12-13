Steve Aoki - No Time (feat. Jimmy October) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Steve Aoki - No Time (feat. Jimmy October) testo



Steve Aoki

Bad Royale



I ain't got no time for these niggas, no time for these broads

No time for this shit, y'all still talking, I'm gone

I ain't got no time, for real, for real

I ain't got no time



I could have 24 Audemars, that's 24 by 24 hours

Multiply that by tomorrow and I still ain't got no time for you cowards

Working, work it, wild thots busy twerking

Tryna see Miley or had in person, these niggas keeping thinking I'm joking, nah

Please stay off that fufu, why you ain't hit me back?

Got shit to do, ask, the toilet back, keep talking trash, I keep flushing that

It's so automatic like f*look what i did

Now I'm on the highway and y'all stuck in traffic



I ain't got no

I ain't got no

I ain't got no time

I ain't got no, for real



I ain't got no time for these niggas, no time for these broads

No time for this shit, y'all still talking, I'm gone

I ain't got no time, for real, for real

I ain't got no time, for real, for real



Miss me with that, I'm from Trinidad

But if you keep running yo' yap you get laid in the back

Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, laid in the back, say it ain't so

My niggas be down for whatever like ready, set, go

Y'all doing the most, we all over now, every coast

Got the bar raised while every toast

You calling my phone, I just put you on hold

Money keep calling, I gotta get dough

Stepping to me, you should watch your approach

Keep it low key but I'm light as a muh

I ain't talking to y'all, I'm just tryna ball 'cause I want it all

Ok, ok, my bad, my bad, that was a miscall



I ain't got no time for these niggas, no time for these broads

No time for this shit, y'all still talking, I'm gone

I ain't got no time, no time, no time

I ain't got no time, for real, for real



I ain't got no

I ain't got no

I ain't got no time

I ain't got no, for real

I ain't got no

I ain't got no time

I ain't got no

For real