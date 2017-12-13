Home #Steve Aoki Video Steve Aoki - No Time (feat. Jimmy October) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Steve Aoki - No Time (feat. Jimmy October) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Steve Aoki - No Time (feat. Jimmy October): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

4 condivisioni

Steve Aoki - No Time (feat. Jimmy October) testo

Steve Aoki
Bad Royale

I ain't got no time for these niggas, no time for these broads
No time for this shit, y'all still talking, I'm gone
I ain't got no time, for real, for real
I ain't got no time

I could have 24 Audemars, that's 24 by 24 hours
Multiply that by tomorrow and I still ain't got no time for you cowards
Working, work it, wild thots busy twerking
Tryna see Miley or had in person, these niggas keeping thinking I'm joking, nah
Please stay off that fufu, why you ain't hit me back?
Got shit to do, ask, the toilet back, keep talking trash, I keep flushing that
It's so automatic like f*look what i did
Now I'm on the highway and y'all stuck in traffic

I ain't got no
I ain't got no
I ain't got no time
I ain't got no, for real

I ain't got no time for these niggas, no time for these broads
No time for this shit, y'all still talking, I'm gone
I ain't got no time, for real, for real
I ain't got no time, for real, for real

Miss me with that, I'm from Trinidad
But if you keep running yo' yap you get laid in the back
Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, laid in the back, say it ain't so
My niggas be down for whatever like ready, set, go
Y'all doing the most, we all over now, every coast
Got the bar raised while every toast
You calling my phone, I just put you on hold
Money keep calling, I gotta get dough
Stepping to me, you should watch your approach
Keep it low key but I'm light as a muh
I ain't talking to y'all, I'm just tryna ball 'cause I want it all
Ok, ok, my bad, my bad, that was a miscall

I ain't got no time for these niggas, no time for these broads
No time for this shit, y'all still talking, I'm gone
I ain't got no time, no time, no time
I ain't got no time, for real, for real

I ain't got no
I ain't got no
I ain't got no time
I ain't got no, for real
I ain't got no
I ain't got no time
I ain't got no
For real

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Steve Aoki

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs