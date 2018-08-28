Steve Aoki - Pretender (feat. Lil Yachty & AJR) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Steve Aoki - Pretender (feat. Lil Yachty & AJR) testo



I'm a good pretender

Won't you come see my show?

Won't you come see my show?



I've got lots of problems

Well, good thing nobody knows

Good thing nobody knows



Oh, I'm insecure, I'm insecure

I think I like what I'm supposed to

Like what I'm supposed to

I don't even mess with drugs

I do that 'cause you say it's dope to

You say it is dope to



I'm a good pretender

I'm not really cool

I'm a good pretender

'Cause I'm just like you

I do not belong here

You all clearly do

But I'm a good pretender

So I'm just like you



I'm a good pretender

I'm a good pretender



Steve Aoki

Lil Boat

I look happy in every picture

Just so you'd think I am

I never say no to pictures

'Cause that's just the person I am

In high school, I was tryna figure myself out

I was tryna be just like him (okay)

Tryna do things I don't usually do (why?)

I'm pretending to be too cool

I wish my mother had more sons

I wish my friends were my brothers

I wish my ex-girlfriend didn't cheat, she pretended to be my lover

In front of the camera screen

I make it look just like a movie scene

Diamonds on my hand, call me Lord of The Rings

Still insecure behind the scenes, though



Oh, I'm insecure, I'm insecure

I think I like what I'm supposed to

Like what I'm supposed to

I don't even mess with drugs

I do that 'cause you say it's dope to

You say it is dope to



I'm a good pretender

I'm not really cool (okay)

I'm a good pretender (yah)

'Cause I'm just like you (you)

I do not belong here (no)

You all clearly do

But I'm a good pretender

'Cause I'm just like you



I'm a good pretender

I'm a good pretender



I'm just like you, do you like me too?

Now I'm just like you

I'm a good pretender