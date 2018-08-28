Steve Aoki - Pretender (feat. Lil Yachty & AJR) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Steve Aoki - Pretender (feat. Lil Yachty & AJR) testo
I'm a good pretender
Won't you come see my show?
Won't you come see my show?
I've got lots of problems
Well, good thing nobody knows
Good thing nobody knows
Oh, I'm insecure, I'm insecure
I think I like what I'm supposed to
Like what I'm supposed to
I don't even mess with drugs
I do that 'cause you say it's dope to
You say it is dope to
I'm a good pretender
I'm not really cool
I'm a good pretender
'Cause I'm just like you
I do not belong here
You all clearly do
But I'm a good pretender
So I'm just like you
I'm a good pretender
I'm a good pretender
Steve Aoki
Lil Boat
I look happy in every picture
Just so you'd think I am
I never say no to pictures
'Cause that's just the person I am
In high school, I was tryna figure myself out
I was tryna be just like him (okay)
Tryna do things I don't usually do (why?)
I'm pretending to be too cool
I wish my mother had more sons
I wish my friends were my brothers
I wish my ex-girlfriend didn't cheat, she pretended to be my lover
In front of the camera screen
I make it look just like a movie scene
Diamonds on my hand, call me Lord of The Rings
Still insecure behind the scenes, though
Oh, I'm insecure, I'm insecure
I think I like what I'm supposed to
Like what I'm supposed to
I don't even mess with drugs
I do that 'cause you say it's dope to
You say it is dope to
I'm a good pretender
I'm not really cool (okay)
I'm a good pretender (yah)
'Cause I'm just like you (you)
I do not belong here (no)
You all clearly do
But I'm a good pretender
'Cause I'm just like you
I'm a good pretender
I'm a good pretender
I'm just like you, do you like me too?
Now I'm just like you
I'm a good pretender
Altro su #Steve Aoki
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs