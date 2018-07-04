Home #Sven Väth Video Awakenings Festival 2018 Sunday - Liveset Sven Väth @ Area V
Awakenings Festival 2018 Sunday - Liveset Sven Väth @ Area V

  • L.B. Dub Corp - See The Light
  • Stimming - Frankfurt Main
  • Patrice Bäumel - The Hatchet
  • Butch - Countach
  • Radio Slave - Reverse (DJ Koze Edit)
  • ANNA - Hidden Beauties
  • Bart Skils - Bells Of The Revolution
  • Gregor Tresher - Substance
  • Robert Hood - Red Machine

