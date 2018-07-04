Awakenings Festival 2018 Sunday - Liveset Sven Väth @ Area V
Sven Väth @ Awakenings Festival 2018 (Area V)
- L.B. Dub Corp - See The Light
- Stimming - Frankfurt Main
- Patrice Bäumel - The Hatchet
- Butch - Countach
- Radio Slave - Reverse (DJ Koze Edit)
- ANNA - Hidden Beauties
- Bart Skils - Bells Of The Revolution
- Gregor Tresher - Substance
- Robert Hood - Red Machine
