Swedish House Mafia - Live at Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 [REUNION]

Swedish House Mafia @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (Mainstage)

  1. Swedish House Mafia ft. Tinie Tempah - Miami 2 Ibiza
  2. w/ Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kinnda - How Do You Feel Right Now
  3. Axwell Λ Ingrosso - We Come, We Rave, We Love
  4. w/ ID - ID
  5. Felix Da Housecat & Diddy - Jack U (Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso Remix)
  6. w/ Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso - 555
  7. w/ Swedish House Mafia - Greyhound
  8. Laidback Luke & Swedish House Mafia ft. Deborah Cox - Leave The World Behind (Daddy's Groove Magic Island Rework)
  9. w/ Laidback Luke & Swedish House Mafia ft. Deborah Cox - Leave The World Behind (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Swedish House Mafia Dark Forest Edit)
  10. w/ ID - ID
  11. Skitzofrenix & Jeff Doubleu - Rushin
  12. w/ Matt Caseli & Danny Freakazoid - Raise Your Hands (Acapella)
  13. w/ Green Velvet - Flash (Nicky Romero Remix)
  14. Steve Angello & Laidback Luke - Be
  15. w/ Steve Angello & Laidback Luke ft. Robin S - Show Me Love (Tool)
  16. w/ Steve Angello - Knas
  17. Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman X Steve Angello - Payback
  18. w/ Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know (Acapella)
  19. Booka Shade vs. Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl & Axwell ft. Georgi Kay - Love Inc vs. In My Mind (Axwell Mashup)
  20. Axwell - Barricade
  21. Steve Angello - ID
  22. Steve Angello - ID
  23. Steve Angello ft. The Presets - Remember
  24. Swedish House Mafia & Knife Party ft. ADL - Antidote
  25. w/ Swedish House Mafia & Knife Party ft. ADL - Antidote (Salvatore Ganacci Remix)
  26. Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Save The World (UMF Intro Edit)
  27. w/ Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Save The World
  28. Pendulum - The Island Part 1 (Dawn) (Steve Angello & AN21 & Max Vangeli Remix)
  29. w/ Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash ft. John Martin - Reload
  30. Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven
  31. w/ Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Don't You Worry Child
  32. w/ The Temper Trap - Sweet Disposition (Axwell & Dirty South Remix)
  33. Swedish House Mafia - One
  34. w/ Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Pharrell Williams - Dream Bigger
  35. w/ Swedish House Mafia ft. Pharrell - One (Your Name)
  36. w/ Swedish House Mafia - One (Garmiani Remix)

