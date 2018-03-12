Home #Taylor Swift Video Taylor Swift - Delicate (Video ufficiale e testo)
Taylor Swift - Delicate testo

This ain't for the best, my reputation's never been worse
So you must like me for me
We can't make any promises now, can we babe?


But you can make me a drink

Dive bar on the East Side, where you at?
Phone lights up my nightstand in the black
Come here, you can meet me in the back

Dark jeans and your Nikes, look at you
Oh damn, never seen that color blue
Just think of the fun things we could do

'Cause I like you

This ain't for the best, my reputation's never been worse
So you must like me for me

Yeah, I want you

We can't make any promises now, can we babe?
But you can make me a drink

Is it cool that I said all that?
Is it chill that you're in my head?
'Cause I know that it's delicate (Delicate)

Is it cool that I said all that?
Is it too soon to do this yet?
'Cause I know that it's delicate

Isn't it? Isn't it? Isn't it?
Isn't it?
Isn't it? Isn't it? Isn't it?
Isn't it delicate?

Third floor on the West Side, me and you
Handsome, you're a mansion with a view
Do the girls back home touch you like I do?

Long night, with your hands up in my hair
Echoes of your footsteps on the stairs
Stay here, honey, I don't wanna share

'Cause I like you

This ain't for the best, my reputation's never been worse
So you must like me for me

Yeah, I want you

We can't make any promises now, can we babe?
But you can make me a drink

Is it cool that I said all that?
Is it chill that you're in my head?
'Cause I know that it's delicate (Delicate)

Is it cool that I said all that?
Is it too soon to do this yet?
'Cause I know that it's delicate

Isn't it? Isn't it? Isn't it?
Isn't it?
Isn't it? Isn't it? Isn't it?
Isn't it delicate?

Sometimes I wonder, when you sleep
Are you ever dreaming of me?
Sometimes when I look into your eyes
I pretend you're mine, all the damn time

'Cause I like you

Is it cool that I said all that?
Is it chill that you're in my head?
'Cause I know that it's delicate (Delicate)

Yeah, I want you

Is it cool that I said all that?
Is it too soon to do this yet?
'Cause I know that it's delicate (Delicate)

'Cause I like you

Is it cool that I said all that? (Isn' t it?)
Is it chill that you're in my head? (Isn't it? Isn't it?)
'Cause I know that it's delicate (Isn't it delicate?)

Yeah, I want you

Is it cool that I said all that? (Isn't it?)
Is it too soon to do this yet? (Isn't it? Isn't it?)
'Cause I know that it's delicate (Isn't it delicate?)

