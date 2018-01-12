Taylor Swift - End Game (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Taylor Swift - End Game (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) testo



I wanna be your end game

I wanna be your first string

I wanna be your A-Team



I wanna be your end game, end game



Big reputation, big reputation

Oh, you and me, we got big reputations

Ah, and you heard about me

Oh, I got some big enemies (Yeah)



Big reputation, big reputation

Oh, you and me would be a big conversation

Ah, and I heard about you (Yah)

Oh, you like the bad ones, too



You so dope, don't overdose, I'm so stoked, I need a toast

We do the most, I'm in the Ghost like I'm whippin' a boat

I got a reputation, girl, that don't precede me (Yah)

I'm a call away whenever you need me (Yeah)



I'm in a G5 (yeah), come to the A-Side (Yeah)

I got a bad boy persona, that's what they like (What they like)

You love it, I love it, too, 'cause you my type (You my type)

You hold me down and I protect you with my life



I don't wanna touch you, I don't wanna be

Just another ex-love you don't wanna see

I don't wanna miss you (I don't wanna miss you)

Like the other girls do



I don't wanna hurt you, I just wanna be

Drinking on a beach with you all over me

I know what they all say (I know what they all say)

But I ain't tryna play



I wanna be your end game (End game)

I wanna be your first string (First string)

I wanna be your A-Team (A-Team)

I wanna be your end game, end game



Now well, when I was young, we connected

When we were little bit older, both sprung

I got issues and chips on both of my shoulders

Reputation precedes me and rumors are knee-deep

The truth is, it's easier to ignore it, believe me



Even when we'd argue, we'd not do it for long

And you understand the good and bad end up in a song

For all your beautiful traits and the way you do it with ease

For all my flaws, paranoia and insecurities



I've made mistakes and made some choices, that's hard to deny

After the storm, something was born on the 4th of July

I've passed days without fun, this end game is the one

With four words on the tip of my tongue, I'll never say it



I don't wanna touch you, I don't wanna be

Just another ex love you don't wanna see

I don't wanna miss you (I don't wanna miss you)

Like the other girls do



I don't wanna hurt you, I just wanna be

Drinking on a beach with you all over me

I know what they all say, yeah

But I ain't tryna play



I wanna be your end game (End game)

I wanna be your first string (I wanna be your first string)

I wanna be your A-Team (A-Team)

I wanna be your end game, end game



Big reputation, big reputation

Oh, you and me, we got big reputations

Ah, and you heard about me

Oh, I got some big enemies



Hey, big reputation, big reputation

Oh, you and me would be a big conversation

Ah, and I heard about you

Oh, you like the bad ones, too



I hit you like bang, we tried to forget it, but we just couldn't

And I bury hatchets, but I keep maps of where I put 'em

Reputation precedes me, they told you I'm crazy

I swear I don't love the drama, it loves me



And I can't let you go, your hand prints on my soul

It's like your eyes are liquor, it's like your body is gold

You've been calling my bluff on all my usual tricks

So here's a truth from my red lips



I wanna be your end game (End game)

I wanna be your first string (Me and you)

I wanna be your A-Team (Be your A-Team)

I wanna be your end game, end game



I wanna be your end game (End game)

I wanna be your first string (First string)

I wanna be your A-Team (A-Team)

I wanna be your end game, end game