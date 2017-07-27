Tchami - World to Me (feat. Luke James) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Tchami - World to Me (feat. Luke James) testo
[Verse 1]
Baby you should know that you mean the world to me, yeah
In you I’ve found a home, a place I don’t want to leave, yeah
Oh I, now I know where I belong
Right by your side, oh I’ve been waiting too long
You mean the world to me
You mean the world to me
[Chorus]
Oh, oh, you mean the world to me, you mean the world to me
Oh, oh, you mean the world to me, you mean the world to
You mean the world to me
[Break]
(You mean the world to me)
(You mean the world to me)
[Verse 2]
Baby you should know, that my love will stay running deep
And even if I have to fly across all seven seas
Woah oh oh I, don’t want you to feel alone
I’m by your side, on every inch of the globe, oh
[Chorus]
Oh, oh, you mean the world to me, you mean the world to me
Oh, oh, you mean the world to me, you mean the world to me
Oh, oh, you mean the world to me, you mean the world to me
Oh, oh, you mean the world to me, you mean the world to
You mean the world to me
[Outro]
You mean the world to me, the world to me
You mean the world to me, the world to me
You mean the world to me, the world to me
You mean the world to me, the world to me
You mean the world to me, the world to me
You mean the world to me, the world to me
You mean the world to me, the world to me
