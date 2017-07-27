Home #Tchami Video Tchami - World to Me (feat. Luke James) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Tchami - World to Me (feat. Luke James) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Tchami - World to Me (feat. Luke James): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Tchami - World to Me (feat. Luke James) testo

[Verse 1]
Baby you should know that you mean the world to me, yeah
In you I’ve found a home, a place I don’t want to leave, yeah
Oh I, now I know where I belong
Right by your side, oh I’ve been waiting too long
You mean the world to me
You mean the world to me

[Chorus]
Oh, oh, you mean the world to me, you mean the world to me
Oh, oh, you mean the world to me, you mean the world to
You mean the world to me

[Break]
(You mean the world to me)
(You mean the world to me)

[Verse 2]
Baby you should know, that my love will stay running deep
And even if I have to fly across all seven seas
Woah oh oh I, don’t want you to feel alone
I’m by your side, on every inch of the globe, oh

[Chorus]
Oh, oh, you mean the world to me, you mean the world to me
Oh, oh, you mean the world to me, you mean the world to me
Oh, oh, you mean the world to me, you mean the world to me
Oh, oh, you mean the world to me, you mean the world to
You mean the world to me

[Outro]
You mean the world to me, the world to me
You mean the world to me, the world to me
You mean the world to me, the world to me
You mean the world to me, the world to me
You mean the world to me, the world to me
You mean the world to me, the world to me
You mean the world to me, the world to me

