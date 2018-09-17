Home #The Chainsmokers News Closer dei Chainsmokers e Halsey è disco di diamante!

Closer dei Chainsmokers e Halsey è disco di diamante!

L'indiscusso brano più popolare del 2016, a 2 anni dal suo rilascio, raggiunge un traguardo incredibile, confermandosi una hit intramontabile.

Amir Bani

Pubblicato: | Aggiornato:

Il trio delle meraviglie Chainsmokers + Halsey weraveyou.com

Quando uscì ufficialmente lo scorso 29 luglio 2016, capire che Closer potesse diventare un'ottima hit era quasi scontato, ma immaginarsi tutta la carrellata di successi e certificazioni che questo brano ha ottenuto, era a dir poco folle. Eppure ad oggi i numeri parlano chiaro, e per il duo elettronico, l'ennesimo riconoscimento riguarda ad una certificazione più unica che rara: disco di diamante!

La certificazione del disco di diamante equivale al raggiungimento di ben 10 dischi di platino, che nel mercato statunitense significa una vendita superiore alle 10 milioni di copie. Questo traguardo incredibile è stato raggiunto in passato da hit mondiali come We Found The Love di Calvin Harris e Rihanna o Uptown Funk di Mark Ronson con Bruno Mars. Per non parlare dei numeri su YouTube: 2 miliardi e 165 milioni di visualizzazioni. I nostri più sinceri complimenti!

