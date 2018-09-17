Closer dei Chainsmokers e Halsey è disco di diamante!
Quando uscì ufficialmente lo scorso 29 luglio 2016, capire che Closer potesse diventare un'ottima hit era quasi scontato, ma immaginarsi tutta la carrellata di successi e certificazioni che questo brano ha ottenuto, era a dir poco folle. Eppure ad oggi i numeri parlano chiaro, e per il duo elettronico, l'ennesimo riconoscimento riguarda ad una certificazione più unica che rara: disco di diamante!
CLOSER is officially DIAMOND in the U.S. !! we could have never imagined having one of our songs going 10x platinum. we wrote this song with @freddykennett and @shaunfrank in the back of our tour bus 3 years ago thinking it would be fun a record for our friends to jam to, nothing more, congrats boys! thank you @iamhalsey for adding your magic and making this song reach its full potential! and a sincere thank you to everyone who has shared and made memories to this song over the past couple years ❤️ we have another one coming for you this week 😉 love you all! oh and thanks @jimmykimmellive for surprising us with these plaques you are the man!
Been on tour for a hundred years so I haven’t even gotten home yet to unwrap this baby. CLOSER IS CERTIFIED DIAMOND! 10 times platinum! TEN MILLION! In just 2 years. Thank you to every single beautiful little heart that sang this song at the top of their lungs. Thank you to everyone to whom this song represents a moment a summer a year in your life. Thank you for letting us soundtrack a piece of your journey. (This is fully insane! Diamond?!?!?) 💎💎💎💎 love u boys so much @thechainsmokers @shaunfrank 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 WOW! (I WENT DIAMOND BEFORE MY 24th BIRTHDAY!!!!!) THIS IS NUTS!
La certificazione del disco di diamante equivale al raggiungimento di ben 10 dischi di platino, che nel mercato statunitense significa una vendita superiore alle 10 milioni di copie. Questo traguardo incredibile è stato raggiunto in passato da hit mondiali come We Found The Love di Calvin Harris e Rihanna o Uptown Funk di Mark Ronson con Bruno Mars. Per non parlare dei numeri su YouTube: 2 miliardi e 165 milioni di visualizzazioni. I nostri più sinceri complimenti!
