CLOSER is officially DIAMOND in the U.S. !! we could have never imagined having one of our songs going 10x platinum. we wrote this song with @freddykennett and @shaunfrank in the back of our tour bus 3 years ago thinking it would be fun a record for our friends to jam to, nothing more, congrats boys! thank you @iamhalsey for adding your magic and making this song reach its full potential! and a sincere thank you to everyone who has shared and made memories to this song over the past couple years ❤️ we have another one coming for you this week 😉 love you all! oh and thanks @jimmykimmellive for surprising us with these plaques you are the man!