The Chainsmokers - Everybody Hates Me (Video ufficiale e testo)

The Chainsmokers - Everybody Hates Me testo



Yeah, let's do it again but, uh

This time, uh

Let's go full psycho





Yeah, I just want to drink tequila with my friends

She said she cheated 'cause she's tryna get ahead

The more I read it, yeah, the more I take offense

I'm so defeated, I can't get outside my head

I post a picture of myself 'cause I'm lonely

Everyone knows what I look like

Not even one of them knows me

Yeah, I just want to drink tequila with my friends

I'm so defeated I just want this shit to end



So I walk into the club like, everybody hates me

I walk into the club like, everybody hates me

I'm talkin' to myself, shit, now they think I'm crazy

I walk into the club like, everybody hates me (everybody hates me)

Like everybody hates me

Like everybody hates me (everybody, yeah)



I'm a product of the internet

Now, I'm face to face with all the voices in my head

I can't even check the time without facing regret

Why do I still have to mean everything I ever said

And I'm not trying to be like "poor me," I made it

I'm just trying to stay normal now that they know what my name is

Yeah, I just want to drink tequila with my friends

They're the reason that I stared at who I am



So I walk into the club like, everybody hates me

I walk into the club like, everybody hates me

I'm talkin' to myself, shit, now they think I'm crazy

I walk into the club like, everybody hates me (everybody hates me)

Like everybody hates me



Like everybody, everybody hates me (everybody, yeah)



I walk into the club like, everybody hates me

I walk into the club like, everybody hates me

I walk into the club like, everybody hates me



I walk into the club like, everybody, yeah

Everybody (everybody)

I walk into the club like, everybody, yeah

Everybody (everybody)

I walk into the club like, everybody hates me



Everybody, yeah, everybody